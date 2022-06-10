Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 10

Laurens ter Veer

1 Lough Derg Cottage, Dromineer, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Laurens ter Veer (1 Lough Derg Cottage, Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & late of the Netherlands). Peacefully in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital 8th of June 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Dirk, Frederik, & daughter Anna & their mother Elsa, daughters in law Alena, Larissa, & son in law Juan, grandchildren Vincent, Peter, Sierra, Savannah, & Seleste, relatives, many friends, carers & kind neighbours.

May Laurens rest in peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5’oc to 6’oc. Cremation service on Monday morning at Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon. Password for ter Veer service: PKN12 To use the live streaming service simply visit www.shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter the password and the feed will open. The link will go live at at 11:50.

Elsie Quinlan (née Boland)

Coolderry, Norwood, Nenagh, Tipperary

Elsie Quinlan, nee Boland, Coolderry, Norwood, Nenagh, June 8th 2022, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy Quinlan. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces Mary (Glennon), Nancy (Connolly) and Sadie (Scally), nephew P.J. Benton, grandnieces, grandnephews, Pat and Maureen Quinlan and the extended Quinlan family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday, at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6pm, with Rosary at 7.30pm followed by removal to Grennanstown Church, arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Jim Perry

Solohead, Tipperary

June 8th 2022

Jim

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed his wife Nuala, son Willie, daughters Majella, Ann-Marie, Marguerite, Christina and Rita, his seventeen adoring grandchildren, sisters Maria and Rita, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary ( eircode E34 WD92 ) on Friday evening June 10th 2022 from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Jim will take place in St. Nicholas Church Solohead, Saturday June 11th 2022 at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/jimperry/

Charlotte Fitzgerald - Toner

Mulcair Manor, Newport, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Fitzgerald -Toner, Charlotte, Mulcair Manor, Newport, Co Tipperary and late of St Judes, Dundrum Rd., Tipperary Town, June 8th 2022, suddenly at her residence.

Daughter of the late Bridget Fitzgerald (nee Daly).

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Stephen, father Charlie, sister Niamh, father in law Sean, mother in law Martina, brothers in law Derek, Chris and Ivor, sister in law Cathríona, nephews Alex, Leo, Calum, Daniel, James, Thomas and Shane, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at her residence from 5 o’ clock.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town arriving for funeral Mass at 12 Noon, followed by Cremation to Shannon Crematorium

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

“May she Rest in Peace”