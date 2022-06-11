Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 11

William (Bill) Neill

11 Ivy Grove, Ballina, Tipperary, V94 E3W8 / Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Belfast, Antrim

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Neill, aged 83, 11 Ivy Grove, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, V94 E3W8 and formerly of Hollyhill Lane, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh and Belfast, peacefully at his residence in the care of his loving family.

Dearly beloved husband of Joan (nee Cassidy) and much loved father of Peter (Mary), Brian (Annette) and Jane (Julian); his adored grandchildren Ashleigh, Shane, Maria, Rachel, Cian, Ronan, Conor and Riona. Brother of Colin (late Ann) and Brenda (late Patrick), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Ballina on Saturday, the 11th of June, at 2pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, the 12th of June, at 11:30am in the Church of Our Lady and St Lua, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

"To be born a Gentleman is an accident, to die a Gentleman is an achievement".

Aidan Meagher

Finglas, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

Meagher, Aidan - 10th June 2022 - late of Glenhill, Finglas, Dublin 11 and formerly Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the staff of Beneavin Manor Nursing Home. Aidan will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Adrienne, sons Oisin and Fred, daughters Lucy and Catherine, grandchildren Aria, Reuben, Oscar, Freya, Theo, Elliott, Leo and Chloë, brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

All enquiries to Massey Bros Finglas on (01) 8361011.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Noel McInerney

St. Michael's Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McInerney, St. Michael's Terrace, Tipperary Town, June 9th 2022, Noel, Peacefully. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Conba) and father of Louise, Terry and Patrick. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, children, grandchildren, sister, sister in law, brother in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Saturday evening, June 11th 2022, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Noel will take place at 12.30pm on Sunday, June 12th 2022, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Martin Loughman

Cluen, Bansha, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Martin Loughman, Cluen, Bansha and formerly Tipperary Town.

Martin passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Home, Tipperary on Thursday evening. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Sheila, daughter Tina (O’Shea), son Ricky, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, grandchildren Grace, Eoin, Emma and Emily, brother Teddy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary Town on Saturday evening from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Clifford (née Healy)

20 Kickham Place, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Ann passed away peacefully, in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her son Andrew, daughters Marie and Susan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law Tommy and Karl, her sister Bernie, brothers Gerry, John, Bob and Albert, nieces, nephews, extended family and her close friends, especially Joan and Josie.

May Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Marie's residence, 3 Rivercourt, Mullinahone (E41XK18) on Saturday, June 11th, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Kelly

Southill, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Paddy Kelly, Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Southill, Nenagh. Paddy passed away peacefully, at The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, on June 2nd 2022. Predeceased by his daughter Jayme, grandson Dylan, his parents Ned and Chrissie Kelly, nephew Ian and brother-in-law Frank Maher. Sadly missed by his family and friends in Australia, his family at home in Ireland, brother Bill, sister Mary, sister-in-law Delma, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral service for Paddy, will be held at the Chapel of Rest, Fawkner Cemetery, Melbourne, on Wednesday June 15th at 4.30am (Irish time) and will be streamed on https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1654530649931359

and enter if asked for log in details username/email: info@ravensfunerals.com.au

Password RR8CTB

A Memorial Mass for Paddy will be celebrated in St. Ruadhan's Church, Kilruane, at 6pm on Saturday 2nd July, which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish