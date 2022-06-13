Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 13

Bill Scully

Garron, Ballybrophy, Laois / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Derrygooney, Knock, Roscrea. Peacefully at Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his brothers John, Charlie, Lua, Jim, Martin, Ted and Lot. Sisters Sr. Boniface and Sr. Inviolota.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal on Monday morning from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea at 11.30am arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Knock for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Joyce Moloney (née Ashworth)

Thurles Road, Thurlesbeg, Cashel, Tipperary

Moloney (nee Ashworth), Thurles Road, Thurlesbeg, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. June 9th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Joyce, beloved wife of the late Chris, sadly missed by the Samarji family, relatives, neighbours and all those that cared and looked after Joyce.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel, this Tuesday from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Boherlahan at 11:30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish followed by Burial in New Inn Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Kennedy

Ballykisteen, Limerick Junction, Tipperary

Kennedy

Ballykisteen, Limerick Junction, County Tipperary

June 11th 2022

James (Jimmy)

Husband of the late Kathleen

Sadly missed by his loving family, son Matthew, grandson James,daughter in law Deirdre, sisters Frances and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Jimmy will take place at 11.30am on Monday, 13th, in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Maura Howard (née Carey)

Ballydaff, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Maura Howard (nee Carey) Ballydaff, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, June the 10th 2022, in the loving care of the staff of Villa Marie nursing home Roscrea. Sadly missed by her sisters Noreen, Geraldine, Olive, brother Michael, sister in law, Helen, brother in law John, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, Michael Howard, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisolieghparish

Michael (Micky) FLYNN

Dún Chormaic, Dualla Road and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary

June 10th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Michael (Micky), sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, daughters Sharon and Caroline, son-in-law David, grandchildren Katie, Emily, Joshua and Matthew, great-granddaughter Olivia, brothers Jerry, Connie and Larry, sisters Peggy, Mary and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

William (Willie) Daly

Tombricane, Borrisokane, Tipperary

William (Willie) Daly, Tombricane, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary on Friday 10th June in the care of staff of Tullamore Hospital. Willie is predeceased by his parents Billy and Mai, his brothers Peter and John, survived by Anna, his children Raymond, Celine and Natasha grandchildren Danielle, Katelyn, Amber and Padráig, his brothers Christy, Frank, Vincent, Joe and Gerry, sisters Marie, Catherine, Jean, Martina, and Linda, Celine and Natasha partners. Tom and Chris extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to Ss Peter and Paul's Church Borrisokane arriving at 10.45 am for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, North Tipp Hospice or a charity of your own choice. Mass can be viewed on webcam Borrisokane Parish.

GEORGE CLARKE

Bunacum, Main Street, Toomevara, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Milford Hospice, on 11th June, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Kathleen & Bert and sister Margie. Will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary & Ella, brothers in law Tony & Frank, nieces Caroline & Romy, nephew Andrew, his great friend Pat and his many relatives, neighbours and friends.



May George Rest In Peace



Reposing at his home at Main Street, this Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation service takes place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm. This can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.ie (code to follow). Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of Mass on https://www.facebook.com/ FrJohnMolloy/. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to www.milfordcarecentre.ie/.