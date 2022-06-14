Search

14 Jun 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 14

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Tipperary

Deaths in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jun 2022 7:57 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tom Reddy
Caisleann Court, Thurles, Tipperary / Rathmines, Dublin

Tom Reddy, Caisleann Court, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly Rathmines, Dublin, June 13th, 2022, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Sadly missed by his son Austin and daughter Erin, his sister Kate (Catherine), his close cousins Mary (McNamara) and Tommy (O'Dwyer), his nieces Jane, Maria and Emily, extended family, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing this Tuesday evening in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles (E41 XY 47) from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. arriving in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Jim O'Brien
Eagle Point, Ballincur, Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Jim O'Brien (Eagle Point, Ballincur, Dolla, Nenagh), June 13th 2022, peacefully in the care of Nenagh Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, son Diarmuid, daughter Edel, grandchildren Cian and Conor, daughter in law Áine, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20 a.m. via Silvermines G.A.A. grounds, Dolla, for funeral mass at 11.00 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Ashlawn House Nursing Home for the exceptional care Jim received there. Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines YouTube page.

Julia McGrath (née Lenihan)
27 Termonbarry, Bunclody, Wexford / Portroe, Tipperary / Ashford, Limerick

Late of Portroe Tipperary & Tooreenagreana, Ashford, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Mother of Margaret. Sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren Michael, Chantal, Melanie, Christopher, Veronica and Chloe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Remains arriving at Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Portroe, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday for funeral Mass at 1pm. Live streaming link to follow. Burial afterwards in Garrykennedy cemetery.

House private please.

Vakaris Graibus
Wellington Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Vakaris Graibus, Wellington Street, Clonmel and Seoul, South Korea.

Vakaris passed away tragically on Monday, 6th June 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Beloved son of Gintaras and Zana, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister Monika and her partner Shane, niece Isabella, grandmother Zita, aunt Ligita and her husband Virginijus, cousin Martina, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Fr. Loughlin Brennan
Murroe, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Fr Loughlin Brennan

P.P. of Murroe Boher

11 June 2022

Fr Loughlin Brennan passed away at his Parochial House in Murroe, Co. Limerick, suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Bridgit, his brother Andrew and Andrew’s infant twin brother. Survived by his sister, Joan, brothers, Richard, Michael, Tommy and Patrick, sisters in law, Jacqueline, Ann, Christine and Sadia, brother-in-law, Stephen, nephews, Patrick, Joshua, Oisín and Zachariah,all our extended familyAnd the Archbishop and priests of Cashel and Emly Diocese.

May he rest in peace.

Leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, 14th June, at 3pm, travelling via 5 Cross Roads, Boher Church and Killanure School, to arrive at the The Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe, Co Limerick, to repose from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th June, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Loughmore Cemetery, Loughmore, Co Tipperary. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Fr Lott’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on

https://funeralslive.ie/fr-loughlin-brennan/

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media