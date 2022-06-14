Tipperary deaths and funeral details, June 14

Tom Reddy

Caisleann Court, Thurles, Tipperary / Rathmines, Dublin

Tom Reddy, Caisleann Court, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly Rathmines, Dublin, June 13th, 2022, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Sadly missed by his son Austin and daughter Erin, his sister Kate (Catherine), his close cousins Mary (McNamara) and Tommy (O'Dwyer), his nieces Jane, Maria and Emily, extended family, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing this Tuesday evening in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles (E41 XY 47) from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. arriving in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Jim O'Brien

Eagle Point, Ballincur, Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Jim O'Brien (Eagle Point, Ballincur, Dolla, Nenagh), June 13th 2022, peacefully in the care of Nenagh Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, son Diarmuid, daughter Edel, grandchildren Cian and Conor, daughter in law Áine, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20 a.m. via Silvermines G.A.A. grounds, Dolla, for funeral mass at 11.00 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Ashlawn House Nursing Home for the exceptional care Jim received there. Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The funeral mass will be streamed live on Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines YouTube page.

Julia McGrath (née Lenihan)

27 Termonbarry, Bunclody, Wexford / Portroe, Tipperary / Ashford, Limerick

Late of Portroe Tipperary & Tooreenagreana, Ashford, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Mother of Margaret. Sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren Michael, Chantal, Melanie, Christopher, Veronica and Chloe, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Remains arriving at Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Portroe, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday for funeral Mass at 1pm. Live streaming link to follow. Burial afterwards in Garrykennedy cemetery.

House private please.

Vakaris Graibus

Wellington Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Vakaris Graibus, Wellington Street, Clonmel and Seoul, South Korea.

Vakaris passed away tragically on Monday, 6th June 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Beloved son of Gintaras and Zana, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister Monika and her partner Shane, niece Isabella, grandmother Zita, aunt Ligita and her husband Virginijus, cousin Martina, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

Fr. Loughlin Brennan

Murroe, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Fr Loughlin Brennan

P.P. of Murroe Boher

11 June 2022

Fr Loughlin Brennan passed away at his Parochial House in Murroe, Co. Limerick, suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Bridgit, his brother Andrew and Andrew’s infant twin brother. Survived by his sister, Joan, brothers, Richard, Michael, Tommy and Patrick, sisters in law, Jacqueline, Ann, Christine and Sadia, brother-in-law, Stephen, nephews, Patrick, Joshua, Oisín and Zachariah,all our extended familyAnd the Archbishop and priests of Cashel and Emly Diocese.

May he rest in peace.

Leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Tuesday, 14th June, at 3pm, travelling via 5 Cross Roads, Boher Church and Killanure School, to arrive at the The Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe, Co Limerick, to repose from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th June, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Loughmore Cemetery, Loughmore, Co Tipperary. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Fr Lott’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on

https://funeralslive.ie/fr-loughlin-brennan/