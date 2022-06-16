Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: Thursday June 16

The following Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced:

Ivan Ralph Cloughjordan, Tipperary.

Suddenly, at home on June 15th 2022. Beloved and loving husband of Iris (née Abbott) and greatly loved dad of Alan, Pamela, Lorna and Derek.Much loved brother of Pat and George, and the late Ida, Maud and Sybil.

He will also be greatly missed by his 10 grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, brother and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Ivan is reposing at home from 5 to 8pm on Thursday.House private on Friday.Reception service in Cloughjordan Methodist church at 8pm on Friday.Funeral service on Saturday (18th June) at 2pm with burial afterwards in Modreeny graveyard.

**************************************************************************************************

Ronald (Ron) Eastabrook Hillgrove, Ballyspillane, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of Bushy Park Nursing Home. Ron is predeceased by his wife Mary (née Guilfoyle). Dearly missed by his loving family, step daughters Margaret, Anne and Chris, sons in law Joe and Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all his neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane arriving at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Mass can be viewed on webcam Borrisokane Parish.

**************************************************************************************************

Jim Drohan, Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

June 15th, 2022 peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his parents David and Catherine, brothers John, Tom and sister Clare.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Caitríona (Walsh), Elaine (Greensmith), Barbara (Drohan) and Vonnie (Ní Eithir), Sons in law Martin, Brian, Ray and Ciarán. His adored grandchildren Aaron, Lorcan, Conor, Cormac, Rory, Ronan, Róisín, Cian and great granddaughter Orla, brothers David, Patrick and Michael, sisters Catherine, Bríd Ann, Marita, Una, Alice and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday, 18th June, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, 19th June, for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

***************************************************************************************************

Patrick (Paddy) Doherty, Naomh Bríd, Ard Na Croise, Thurles, Tipperary

In his 96th year. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his daughter Rosie, brothers Billy, Larry and Jack, sisters Kitty and Peggy. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife of 70 years Nora, daughters Mary, Jean, Anne-Marie, Catherine and Nora, sons Larry, Fr Con, Pat, Ger, Ken and nephew Sean, 29 grandchildren. 20 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Martin, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, former colleagues in the County Library and Order of Malta (Thurles founder member), neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 17th June, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of Milford Care Facility.

May they all rest in peace.