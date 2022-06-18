Search

18 Jun 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: June 18

Deaths notices for Tipperary: June 18

18 Jun 2022 9:10 PM

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Murphy, (nee Carroll), Belmont, Nenagh, County Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Conlon’s Nursing Home, June 17th 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat, son Eddie and daughter Tina (Hanrahan). Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Moira, sons-in-law Larry (Byrne) and Ned Hanrahan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Nora (Brady), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving Monday afternoon at 12.45 pm for funeral mass at 1pm in St. Mary of the Rosary Church followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Conlon’s Nursing Home.

***************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Sheila Loughman (nee Condon), Cluen, Bansha and formerly Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Sheila passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday night after a long illness. Pre-deceased by her sister Nuala (Fitzgerald) and her husband Martin who passed away only last week, she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Tina (O’Shea), son Ricky, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, grandchildren Grace, Eoin, Emma and Emily, brothers Sean and Neil, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Tipperary Town on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Sr Aloysius (Rosie) Hourigan Ursuline Convent, Thurles, Tipperary.

Formerly of Brecon, Wales and Ballinglana, Lattin, Co Tipperary. Peacefully under the wonderful care of the Staff in Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her brother Seamus, sisters Sr Phena, Sr Mairead and Bernie. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr Mary (Ursuline, Cork), sister-in-law Mary (Hourigan), nephews James and Shane, their wives Ann and Margaret, grandnieces, grandnephews, Ursuline Community and Congregation.

Reposing in the New Convent Oratory on Sunday June 19th, from 4 pm to 5.30pm. Evening Prayer at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday June 20th at 12 noon in the Boarding School Chapel, Cathedral Street. Thurles. Followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. Entrance to New Convent via Templemore Road or Ulster Bank car park.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Corbett Mohera, Annacarty, Tipperary.

) June 17th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by his brothers John and Paddy, sisters Mary, Sr. Eileen and Breda.

Sadly missed by his sisters Nancy (Guckian), Sadie (Contrata) and Sr. Josephine (Dodie), sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Fritz, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, The Ryan Family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home Cappawhite Sunday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church Annacarty. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

**************************************************************************************************

Norah Collins (nee Barry) (originally from Ballykiveen, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and Welwyn Garden City, London, England), who died on Monday 30th May 2022. Predeceased by her husband Kevin, brother Michael Barry (Kilmallock, Co. Limerick) and sister Mary Prendergast, Lee, London.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Joyce, Maureen and Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Eileen (London), Kathleen (Bettystown, Co. Meath), Bridget (Suffolk) and Margaret Coyle (Cappawhite), and her brother Willie Barry (Attybrick, Dundrum and formerly of Ballyhane, Cappawhite), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place on Wednesday 22nd June at 1.15 pm in Hardwood Park, Watton Road, Datchworth, Stevenage SG2 8XT.

****************************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.

