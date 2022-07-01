Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 1

Mary O'Reilly (née Brennan)

Roscrea Road, Templemore, Tipperary

Mary O’Reilly, (née Brennan), Roscrea Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 28th of June 2022, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, predeceased by her husband Paddy, brother Paul (Paris), and sister Sr. Bríd (Galway). Cherished mother of Mairéad, Bríd, Michael (Fr. Ailbe), Pat, Éamonn, Edel, Áine (Sr. Colette Marie) and Martin.

Deeply regretted by sisters Sr. Nano and Margaret, brothers Geoff, Padraic and Brendan, daughters in law, Caitríona, Linda and Hailey, sons in law, Henry, Pat and Eamonn, grandchildren, Caoimhe, Lorcan, Áíne, Peter, Pádraig, Niamh, Colm, Cathal, Ciarán, Orla, Michael, Pádraic, Brendan, Ronan, Aoife and Oisín, great-grandchild Éabha, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary’s gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening, the 1st of July 2022, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, the 2nd of July, at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family would appreciate adherence to current Covid guidelines, and mask wearing would be appreciated.

Edmond T Nolan

Rearcross, Tipperary

Nolan, Edmond T., Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary and late of Thomas Nolan & Sons Building Contractors, June 29th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Beloved father of the late Myra and brother of the late James T. and Rodge.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, sons Donal and Eamonn, daughters Nora (Floyd), Catherine (Kniker), Bernadette (Malone), his thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother Mike, daughters-in-law Marie and Tara, sons-in-law Anthony, Chris, Johnny, and Darren, sisters-in-law Nora O’Brien and Nancy Ryan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday afternoon at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edmond’s funeral mass will be live streamed via the following link:

https://funeralslive.ie/edmond-nolan/

Michael McGRATH

Deerpark Gardens and formerly of Meldrum, Cashel, Tipperary

June 29th 2022, peacefully at Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel. Michael, beloved son of the late Michael and Chrissie and brother of the late Olive. Deeply regretted by his brother Noel, sister-in-law Bernadette, nephew Brian and his wife Edel (Australia), cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Donations if desired to Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel.

Catherine (Kathleen) MAHER (née Fox)

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary / Geashill, Laois

Formerly of Cappalough, Geashill, Co. Offaly. June 29th 2022, peacefully in the tender loving care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Catherine (Kathleen), beloved wife of the late Paddy, mother of the late Padraig and John and grandmother of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Tadhg, daughters-in-law Teresa, Eithne and Rosaleen, grandchildren Darren, David, Jamie, Kaitlyn, Aislinn, Daniel, Rachel, Sophie and Patrice, great-grandchildren Jude and Maddox, brother Pascal, sisters Fran, Betty and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Kevin’s Church, Littleton. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

Anna Larkin

Curragha, Lorrha, Tipperary

Anna Larkin, Curragha, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and Ealga Lodge Nursing Home Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly. Peacefully at Tullamore Hospital 28th June 2022. Predeceased by her father John, mother Sarah (nee Quinlisk), brothers Joseph and John. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael (St Kieran’s Nursing Home Rathcabbin), sister-in-law Gertrude (Kilcormac), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving this Saturday morning to St Ruadhan's Church Lorrha at 11.45 am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Kenneally

Millview & late of Killowney, Ballymackey, Toomevara, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his family, in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen (Kally) and cherished sons Declan, Patrick & Michael, his cherished grandchildren Roisin, Becky, Ciara, Daire, Dan, Aoibheann, Fiadh & Cormac, sister Bridget & brothers Seamus, Joe, Patsy, Christy & Francis, daughters in law Annette, Emily & Aisling, uncle, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at St.Joseph's Church, Toomevara on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Those who cannot attend May view the livestream of mass on the https://www.facebook.com/ FrJohnMolloy/. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) REILLY

Killeens, Ballinounty, Thurles, Tipperary

June 27th 2022, peacefully after a short illness. James (Jimmy), deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Martin, Michael and Johnny, daughters Teresa, Pam and Joline, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 2.30pm followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Tom Quinlan

Castletown House, Moyne, Tipperary

Tom Quinlan, Castletown House, Moyne, Thurles, unexpectedly after a short illness in the wonderful care of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the Late Helen and predeceased by his much loved son Peter, his brother Michael and sister Ann. Very sadly missed by his adored daughters Katie, Mairéad and Elaine, sons-in-law Ronan, Gary and John, his cherished grandchildren Charlie, Molly, Robert, Paddy, Abigail, Tom and Evan, brothers and sisters Jim, Breda (O'Dwyer), Kathleen (Purcell), Paddy, John, Mary (Everard), Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, his wonderful neighbours, wide circle of friends and his good friend Ursula.

REST IN PEACE

Tom will repose at his family home (E41A409) on this Friday, July 1st, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Moyne for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by interment in the old cemetery, Moyne.

Mass may be viewed live on

www.churchcamlive.ie/MoynetempletuohyParish

Bridgie MAHER (née Scally)

Gooldscross, Cashel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. June 29th 2022, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Bridgie, sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, family Susie, Tommy, Rebecca & Michelle and their partners Joe, Brendan and Claire, grandson Freddie, sisters, brother, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty-parish-live-stream/ followed by private cremation.

MARIE GLEESON (née KENNEDY)

Tullaheady, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 TF38

Peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family on 30/6/2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband James & sisters Loretta and Bernadine. Will be sadly missed by her loving family daughter Catherina & son Brendan. Brothers Francis & Greg and sisters Brenda & Olive. Grandchildren Rourc, Craig, Abbi & Faye. Great-grandchildren Naomi & Kylah. Daughter in law Fionnuala and son in law Matthew, sister in law Anne, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at home in Tullaheady Nenagh (E45 TF38) this Friday from 5 o'c concluding with the Rosary at 8 o'c. Remains arriving at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10 o'c with the livestream on nenaghparish.ie. Burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/ Limerick.