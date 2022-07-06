Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 6

Edward Neddy White

St Michaels Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

White, St Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town. July 4th 2022 in the tender care of Deerpark Nursing Home, Shronell Co. Tipperary, Neddy. Predeceased by his brothers Billy and Tom, sisters Mary and Anne. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Neddy will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday, July 7th 2022 at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

Mairéad Ryan (née De Veale)

Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Holycross, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her daughter Nóirín and her beloved husband Pat. Sadly missed by her children Tomás, Reidín (Corcoran), Máire, Síle, Neans (O'Donnell), Gearóid, Eibhlín (O'Brien) and Bernadette (Holland), her seventeen cherished grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Barry, Brian, Kevin, Tony and Séamus, daughters-in-law Claire and Miriam, sisters-in-law Helen and Margaret, brothers-in-law Donal and Michael, nieces, nephews, dear cousins and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 6th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Thursday, 7th July, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton

Michael Nevin

Drom, Templemore, Tipperary / Coolderry, Offaly

Michael Nevin, Drom, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, formerly Coolderry, Birr, Co. Offaly, 5th July 2022. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Mary, and sisters Eithne, Marie and Pauline. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Grace, sons William and David, daughter-in-law Lucy, granddaughter Isabella, brothers Billy and Pat, sisters Irene, Margaret, Frances, Claire and Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore E41TR83, this Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, on Friday at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Coolderry Cemetery Birr, Co. Offaly. House private, please. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, c/o Grey's Funeral Home

Kenneth McCarthy

Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary

Late of Gortnacleha, Capparoe, Nenagh. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne and in the exceptionally kind care of the staff at Milford Hospice and his many dedicated & wonderful home carers. Predeceased by his younger sister Marian Foley. Sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Michelle, treasured children Niamh and Eoghan, parents Annette and Kieran Egan, sisters Michelle (Hennessy), Anne (Raleigh) and Martina (Ryan), brothers Michael, Thomas and Ronan, mother-in-law Anne Reddan, brothers-in-law Dave, Eamon, Patrick, Paddy, Kieran; and sisters-in-law Gene, Lorraine and Thomas' partner Dee. Also missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and his dear friends who were of great support to him during his illness.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, on Wednesday, 6th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Private family service will take place on Thursday, 7th July, at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm. House private, by request. Family flowers only and for those who wish, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Milford Hospice. Kenneth's service on Thursday afternoon will be available to view on https://shannoncrematorium.com/ with access code to follow.

Joseph Lysaght

Oak Park, Ballyvolane, Cork / Fermoy, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary

Lysaght (Ballyvolane & late of Fermoy) unexpectedly on July 2nd 2022, at his home Oak Park, Ballyhooly Road, Cork. Joseph, dearly beloved brother of the late Jim and son of the late Joe & Mary Lysaght, Clancy St., Fermoy. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by his brothers Bill & Tommy, sister-in-law Joan, nephews Jody & Stephen, relatives neighbours & a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Joseph’s residence at Oak Park, Ballyvolane, Cork on Wednesday, July 6th 2022, from 5pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Joseph’s Church, Old Youghal Road, Mayfield, Cork, (Eircode T23 P920) on Thursday, July 7th, at 1.45pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Kilcrumper New Cemetery, Fermoy.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Cork Simon Community.