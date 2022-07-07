Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 7

Vera Taslova

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Taslova Vera, Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, July 6th 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her partner Haraldur, son Sid and daughter in law Veronica, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Friday morning at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 11 o' clock with removal at 12.30 o' clock for burial to St Patrick's Cemetery, Kilcommon.

"At Rest"

Maeve O'DRISCOLL (née Luby)

Ballycarron, Golden, Tipperary

July 3rd 2022, peacefully at Tír na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Maeve, beloved wife of the late Andrew. Deeply regretted by her son Andrew, daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Mary, granddaughter Grace, sister Breda, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 2pm and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Desmond & Joan McNamara

formerly Thomond Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Kilmihil, Clare

The deaths has occurred of Desmond McNamara and Joan Mullins, née McNamara, Peterborough, UK and Perth, Western Australia; both formerly Thurles, Co. Tipperary and Kilmihil, West Clare. Son and Daughter of the Late Tom and Leo McNamara. Desmond, former teaches of Arthur Mellows Village College, peacefully passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on 22nd April 2021, aged 84 years. Beloved husband to Virginia and much loved Dad of Gearoid. Joan peacefully passed away in Perth on 7th Dec 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of James and much loved mother of Leo, Shane, Carmel and Caroline. Predeceased by their siblings Mary Olive Barry (née McNamara) Thurles, Anne Gannon (née McNamara) Portlaoise, Leo Sexton (née McNamara) Cork and John McNamara Chicago. Both sadly missed by their brothers Fr William, Fr Walter, Seamus and Gearoid, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass to take place on Saturday, 9th July, in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am, after which the ashes of Desmond and Joan will be laid to rest with their beloved parents Tom and Leo St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Christopher (Christy) Liffey

Sarragh, Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Christopher (Christy) Liffey, formerly of Sharragh, Rathcabbin, Co. Tipperary and Hollypark, Birr, Co. Offaly, died peacefully on Wednesday 6th of July in the loving care of the nursing staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, in the company of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Winifred, his infant brother Stephen and his sister Mary (McIntyre). Christy will be sadly missed by his brother Michael, his nieces and nephews Dymphna, John, Aiden, Cathal, Gabriel, Brendan, Vincent, Mike and Kevin, his grand nieces and grand nephews, his sister-in-law Nancy, his brother-in-law Philip, his extended family and friends, especially Tom and Maura Kennedy (Clonmona) and the residents and staff of St Kieran’s Nursing Home, Rathcabbin.

May his gentle and loyal soul Rest in Peace

Christy will repose at his brother Michael’s home at Riverstown, Birr (R42 PY97) from 5pm to 8pm Friday the 8th of July with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Ireland, Rathcabbin at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St Ruadhan’s Cemetery, Lorrha. House Private on Saturday morning please.

Mary (Mai) Kennedy (née Ryan)

Clonaspoe, Dundrum, Tipperary

Kennedy (Neé Ryan):Clonaspoe, Dundrum .Co Tipperary and formerly Greene Park, Dundrum. July 5th 2022.(Peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of Croi Óir Ward Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

Mary (Mai):Pre-deceased by her husband Jack and infant son Gerard. Deeply regretted by her sons Donal, Paddy, J.J and Michael, daughters Breda(Hayes), Joan (Doherty) and Maureen (Lanigan), 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law(Margaret), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Friday (July 8th) from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30 am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Nuala HELLING (née Shanahan)

Carrigeen, New Inn, Tipperary

July 6th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Nuala, beloved wife of the late Roy and mother of the late Gabriella O’Shea. Deeply regretted by her grandsons Roy, Spencer, Adam and Adrian, granddaughters Pip and Simone, great-grandchildren Charly, Dane and Ellana, brothers Eddie and Seamus, sisters Mary, Ann and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by Burial in Lagganstown Cemetery.

Tom Butler

Coolanure, Fethard, Tipperary, E91 X2V9

Tom Butler, Coolanure, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, July 5th, 2022, (unexpectedly) in the loving care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Ladies Hospital, Cashel. Pre deceased by his son PJ, his brother Paddy and his sister Biddy. Deeply regretted by his lovely wife Mary, his sons and daughters Carmel (Leavy), Noel, Ann (Leahy), Kieran, Fiona (Dungan) and Richard, fourteen grandchildren, his great granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews , relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home on Thursday, July 7th, from 3pm to 8pm (E91X2V9). Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday, July 8th, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Una Cooney

Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary

Una Cooney, Ballyphilip, Nenagh, July 4th 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her parents Paddy and Winifred Cooney and her sister and brother-in-law Maura and Pat O'Dwyer. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Imelda (Spillane), Bernie (Boland) and Regina and her nephew Cecil, nephews-in-law Michael and Andy, grandnieces and grandnephews Aisling, Drew, Liobhán, Jack, Sean and Danielle, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 7pm until 8pm. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Una's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Silvermines Parish Youtube page.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines and refrain from handshaking.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home for their kindness and care to Una during her stay.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.