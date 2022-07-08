Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 8

Breeda Talbot (née Cleary)

''Hettyfield'', St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Breeda Talbot (nee Cleary) “Hettyfield”, St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, July 7th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her loving daughter Marie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy, sons Frank and William, daughters Oonagh and Jean, daughters in law, sons in law , grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home, Nenagh, on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Sunday morning at 9.45am for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.The funeral mass will be live-streamed on http://nenaghparish.ie/.

Martin Pratt

Templemore, Tipperary

England and late of Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Thursday, the 14th of July, at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Joan Power (née Skeehan)

Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret O'Riordan (née Nee Byrne)

St. Francis Court, King Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Margaret O’Riordan (nee Byrne) St. Francis Court, King Street, Clonmel, 5th July 2022, peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Nellie and Tommy Byrne, Árd Fatima. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Linda and Mary-Claire, son Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Margaret’s Funeral Service will take place on Saturday at 11am at The Word of Life Church, Gortnafleur Business Park, Clonmel, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) O'Loughlin

Ormonde Court, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O’Loughlin, Ormonde Court, Clonmel and formerly Glen, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary.

Pat passed away, unexpectedly at home, on Wednesday. He will be sadly missed by his parents John and Tess, brothers John, Liam and Declan, sisters Siobhán, Jenny, Karol and Rosie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.30pm. Burial will take place afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir. Family flowers only, please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

PJ (Patrick Joseph) McLOUGHNEY

Clonshaugh, Dublin / Ardcroney, Tipperary

McLOUGHNEY, PJ (Patrick Joseph) – 6th July 2022, (Clonshaugh and formerly of Sydney, Australia and Ardcroney, Tipperary). Peacefully, after a short illness at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Norah, Annette and Terri. Sadly missed by his wife and daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren Chloe, Jessica and Aria, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

"May he rest in peace."

Funeral service to take place on Saturday afternoon 9th July in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel arriving for 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the D.S.P.C.A.

Arthur Kane

Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Arthur Kane, Highfield Grove and formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Arthur passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, twin brother Paddy and sister Dymphna, he will be sadly missed by his sons Vincent and Graham, daughters Mary, Orla and Ann, grandchildren Millie, Niamh, Andrew, Alex, Darragh, Faye and Liam, brothers John, Billy and Martin, sisters Ann and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday, 11th July, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday, 12th July, to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook page or the You Tube Link to follow. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Bridget Hartnett (née Hayes)

Ballymacegan, Lorrha, Tipperary

Formerly of Cloughprior, Carney, Nenagh. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, under the love and care of Portumna Retirement Village. Predeceased by her husband John and her brothers. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John and Tom, daughters Margaret (Lillis), Breda (Reynolds), daughters-in-law Mary and Kathryn, sons-in-law Seamus and Ger, grandchildren Niamh, Sean, Mairead, Edel, Keith and Ólan, great grandchildren Sophie and Amelia, brothers Phil and Christy, sister-in-law Brenda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Friday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, at 11:45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Cloughprior Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations at the reposal for the Alzheimer’s Society. Mass can be viewed on webcam Borrisokane parish.

Gertrude (Gertie) Coonerty

DeValera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary

Gertrude (Gertie) Coonerty (neé O’Meara) (DeValera Park, Thomondgate, Limerick and formerly of Tyone, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary), July 6th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Dearly loved mother of Mary, Jim, Patricia, and Ann-Frances. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Tim, Con and Lionel, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren Sinead, Denis, James, Alan, Nicola, Valerie, and Darragh, also Timothy-James and Lottie, her brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (July 10th) from 3.30pm to 5pm. Arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (July 11th) for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Mary Carroll (née Fitzgerald)

Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly Kilbehenny, Co. Limerick. Unexpectedly, at home, under the wonderful care of her husband Joss. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Bridie, brothers Phil and Liam. Mary will be greatly missed by her loving family, devoted husband Joss, nephews, nieces, sisters Breda and Sheila, brother-in-law Terence, sister-in-law Alice, relatives, former colleagues in Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, good neighbours and great friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 11th July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 12th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie