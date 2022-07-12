Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 12

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements
Mary T. Bourke (née Devitt)
Garnacanty, Greenane Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Cullen, Tipperary
Bourke (nee Devitt), Garnacanty, Greenane Road, Tipperary Town and late of Longstone, Cullen, Co. Tipperary, July 10th 2022, Mary T. Wife of the late Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard and partner Kathleen, Pat and partner Shirley, Bernie and daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren, brothers in law Bernie and Con, the O'Brien family Cullen, especially Breda and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Tuesday evening, July 12th 2022, from 7pm. to 8pm. Mass for Mary T. will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Wednesday, July 13th 2022, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.
Mass ay be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie
