Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 13

Johanna (Joan) Purcell (née Doyle)

Robin Hill, Cormackstown, Thurles, Tipperary

Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Dolores (Lolly). She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Noel, sons Shane, Cathal and David, daughter Lucia, grand-daughter Ava, daughter-in-law Rachel, Lucia's partner Joe, sister Gemma, brother Richard, nephews James, Aron and Ben, nieces Caoimhe and Katie, brothers-in-law Matt and Alan, sisters-in-law Hannah, Katriona and Andrena, uncle Michael, aunts Margaret, Mary and Olive, cousins, former nursing colleagues, neighbours and many close friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

MICHAEL FORDE

Glen Mews & late of Capparoe, Nenagh, Tipperary / Silvermines, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Milford Hospice Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, partner Maura, sons & daughter Joe, Michelle & Johnathan. Cherished grandchildren Saoirse & Cian, brothers Seamus, Martin, John, Christopher & Brendan, sisters Mary, Anne, Kathleen, Eileen & Geraldine, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Livestream of his Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znRKjKM6LzQ&ab_channel=SilverminesParish Burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to milfordcarecentre.ie

Richard (Dick) Downey

Outrath, Cahir, Tipperary

Richard in his 93rd year passed away, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. Loving husband and best friend to Alice and adored father of Allie, Mary, Noreen, Caroline, Trisha, Richie, John, Bobby, Billy, Anne, Majella, Martina, Jacqui, Olivia, Jennifer and Paul. He will be sadly missed by his beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday morning at 10am, arriving to St Mary's Church, Cahir, for Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice (via the donate link below). House Private Please Thank you.

John Cullinan

Vacaville, California and formerly Glenegad Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Cullinan, Vacaville, California and formerly Glenegad Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by his mother Kitty and father Frankie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Majella, children Libby, Frankie and Evie, sisters Margaret and Maria, brother Seamus, father in law Noel, mother in law Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to be held in Vacaville with a memorial service in Clonmel at a later date.

Mary Condon (née Moloney)

Halfway House, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Tipperary

Mary Condon (née Moloney), Halfway House, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford on Tuesday 12th July 2022. Predeceased by her husband Billy, grandson Fergus Condon, son-in-law Jerry O’Shea, brothers Tom and Paddy Moloney and sister Joan Hally. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tony and Joe, daughter Bridget, daughters-in-law Eileen and Nuala, grandchildren Will, Elena, Aidan and Emma, great grandchildren Luke, Robyn, Seán, Aoife, Daithí and Mollaí, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 13th July, from 7:30p.m to 9:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, 14th July, at 11a.m in St. Laurence's Church, Fourmilewater. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Cleary

Clonfinane, Carrig, Birr, Tipperary

Pat died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, wife Teresa, son Michael, daughter Edel, son in law John and adored grandson Billy. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Eileen, his sister Marian and sister in law Chris Cleary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sisters and brothers, Kathleen, Tim, Evelyn, Mona, John, Michael and Ann, his brothers in law, sisters in law, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest In Peace

Pat will be reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, 13th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, 14th July, at 11.30 am at The Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery, Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.