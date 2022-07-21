Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 21

Andrew (Andy) O'Meara

Killea, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 E680

Andrew (Andy) O’Meara, Bohernarudda, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 19th of July 2022. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family in his 100th Year. Predeceased by his brothers Michael and Johnny and sisters Josie and Mary. Deeply regretted by his nephews Sam and Tim, nephews and niece in the UK, niece in law Breda, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews, relatives, close neighbours, and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his nephew Sam’s residence at Gurtacurra, Killea (E41 E680) this Thursday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. James Church, Killea for requiem mass at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Catherine Mason (née Maher)

New Hill, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary

In her 95th year, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Andrew, baby-son Philip, daughters Johanna and Mary. Deeply regretted by her devoted family, daughters Esther, Anne and Geraldine, son Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerry, John, Michael, Robert and Johnny, daughter-in-law Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 21st July, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James' Church, Two Mile Borris on Friday 22nd at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Moycarkey Old Cemetery.

Please wear a facemask when attending funeral.

JOHN LEAHY

Cordangan, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

LEAHY, Cordangan, Tipperary - 20th July 2022; unexpectedly at home.John - Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Libby), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary this Friday (July 22nd) from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday at 11.50 am for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Bansha Cemetery.

Mary Ivors (née Preston)

5 Blackcommon, The Commons, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 AD63

Ivors, Mary (nee Preston), 5 Blackcommon, The Commons, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 19th July 2022. Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by her son Gerard, her parents James & Bridget, brothers Paddy & Tom, sister Nora Sherwood, niece Martha Kelly. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Anthony, her family George, Lynn, John, Fran, Geraldine, Veronica, Finola, David, Ernie, Leonard, Tony & Sharon. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Dick & Jim, sister Bridie, brother-in-law Hughie, sister-in-law Glenice, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 AD63) this Friday evening from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery (adjoining).

House private on Saturday morning please.

Peg Heffernan (née Ryan)

Cully, Newport, Tipperary

HEFFERNAN {nee Ryan}, Peg, London, formerly of Cully, Newport, Co. Tipperary who passed away peacefully on June 11th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Bill, her brothers John, Pa and Jimmy. Her sisters Maisie, Kitty, Bridgie, Lena and Tess. Sadly missed by her loving family Denise, Joanne, Ray, Liam, Mark, and her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in Kent on July 21st 2022.

A remembrance Mass will take place in Newport Church at 11.30 am on Sunday September 4th 2022.

Philip Healy

Luton, Bedfordshire and formerly of Beaverstown, Mullinahone, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Philip Joseph Healy, Luton, Bedfordshire and formerly of Beaverstown, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

Philip passed away peacefully in the tender care and support of the staff at Collinson House Care Home, Luton on Sunday 3rd July.

Son of the late Ellen and Timothy Healy. Predeceased by his brothers Martin, Simon, Thomas and Timothy (Tony) and sisters Ellen (Brett), Brigid (Fleming) and Anne (Hickey). Will be sadly missed and deeply mourned by his sisters Mary (O’Connell) and Sr Josephine (Little Sisters of the Poor), sisters and brothers in law, his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Catherine Hanrahan (née Moher)

Heat View South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by Johnny and her children Paul and Angela, Cherished mother of her loving daughters Olivia, Claire and son Barry, sisters Alice, Breda, Rita, Ann, Marie, Teresa and Carmel, brothers John and Gerrard, son in law Richard, daughter in law Michelle,brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Adam, Oisin, Daire and Cian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Thursday the 21st July from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at Grangemockler Church for requiem Mass at 12 o'clock on Friday the 22nd July followed by cremation at 3pm at the Island Crematorium Cork.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Ock Ward University Hospital Waterford.

Michael Doyle

Reiska Road, Cahir, Tipperary, E21 FD77

Michael passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Henry and his sister Carmel. Beloved husband of Grace and adored father of Linda, Lisa and Julian. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Ian, Mandy, Katelyn, Brandon, Bonnie and Charlie, sisters Margaret (Quinn) and Bernie (Allen), aunt Sally, sons in law Ken and Johnny, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, close friends Brendan Landy and the Lyons family, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends.

Reposing at his home (E21FD77) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Michael's funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday morning at 10am to arrive at St. Mary's Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 10.30am afterwhich he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Mass will be livestreamed on this link. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice or to the Irish Cancer Society

Due to the current rise in Covid-19 cases, those visiting Michael's home are asked to respect social distancing, wear face masks and refrain from hand shaking. A one way system will be in operation for the duration of Michael's wake. Patrons are asked to approach the Reiska Road from the Golf Club side. The Doyle family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The Doyle family would like to thank the Hospice nurses who have looked after Michael over the past few weeks especially Gwen - your kindness and care will never be forgotten.

Peg Bermingham (née Walsh)

Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Bermingham (née Walsh), Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary- July 20th 2022. Peacefully at her residence in her 101st year. Peg, beloved wife of the late Gerald and much loved mother to Marie, Edette, John and Tom. She will be very sadly missed by her family, sons in law (Billy & Ronan), daughters in law (Monica & Kathryn), her grandchildren (Aidan, Fiona, Cliodhna, Aoife, Aine, Cathal, Seanie, Sarah & Rachel, great-grandchildren (Anna, Liam, Tom & Adam, sister in law (Kitty), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Reposing at St. Michaels Mortuary, Chapel Street, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, 21st July, from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 22nd July, at 11.30am in St. Michael's, Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. House Private Please.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/22072022pb