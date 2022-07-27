Search

27 Jul 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 27

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

Tipperary notices

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 8:05 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Marjorie Gray (née Boland)
Sandymount, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

GRAY (née Boland) Marjorie (Sandymount, Dublin 4 and late of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) July 25, 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, under the care of the doctors, nurses, teams and home care teams of Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross and Blackrock. Predeceased by her husband Bobby (MRCVS), son Robert and her late sister Valerie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Dorothy, Paula and Rachel, son Liam and his partner Joan, granddaughters Órla and Stephanie, great-grandson Cillían, brothers Sean, Liam, Michael and Jim, daughter-in-law Marion, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing on Thursday, July 28th, from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 29th, at 10am in the Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount/. Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to www.olh.ie.

Tom Ahearne
Patrick Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Tom Ahearne, Patrick Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 26th of July 2022, peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Deirdre, son Eamon and Liam, daughter in law Alison, son in law Leonard, grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Sophie and Kayla, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 7 pm to arrive at 7.45 pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media