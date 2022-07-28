Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 28

Liam Reidy

Sheehy Tce., Clonmel, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary

Liam Reidy, Sheehy Tec. Clonmel and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary, peacefully in the loving care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Tuesday the 26th of July 2022. Predeceased by his wife Ann Reidy (nee McGrath). Deeply regretted by his family, relative and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday, the 28th of July, from 5pm to 7pm. Liam’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter & Paul's Church on Friday at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11am, which can be viewed at the following address www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Dylan Mullins

Ardrahan, Galway / Templemore, Tipperary

It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce the passing of Dylan Mullins, Canada and Ireland, Templemore and Ardrahan age 18, who died suddenly and unexpectedly on the 25th of July 2022.

Dylan, a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He leaves behind his devasted parents, Mark and Jacqui, and his heartbroken brothers and sisters, Joshua, Zach, Caoimhe and Saoirse. Dylan known for his kindness, his compassion, and his friendship. He adored his family, and this love was returned ten thousand-fold.

Dylan was very sadly predeceased by his younger cousin Jack and his two doting grandmothers Carmel and Evelyn, with whom he has been reunited in heaven, in their everlasting arms.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Funeral Arrangements Later

Liam Mitten

Marlfield, Clonmel, Tipperary / Kilsheelan, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Liam Mitten, Marlfield, Clonmel and formerly Ballinaraha, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary.

Liam passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, daughter Mary, sons Gregory, William and John, grandchildren Paul, Chloe, Billy, Erin, Shawna and Molly, great-grandson Luke, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Michael COLLINS

Lower Church Road, Raheen, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary

Formerly of Old Kildimo, Co. Limerick and Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Michael died peacefully, surrounded by his family, in University Hospital, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Bridget, loving children Michael, Christopher & Alice, adored grandchildren Ruth, Charlie, Eve & Harry, daughters-in-law Emma & Jennifer, son-in-law Tommy, brother Liam, sisters Mary, Colette & Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relative and many friends.

Predeceased by his brother Eddie & sister Margaret.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 29th July, from 5pm to 6:30pm. Arriving at St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen, on Saturday, 30th July, for 12 noon Mass, streamed live here. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Click here to donate online.

House Private Please

Dr. Vincent Casey

Rockbarton, Bruff, Limerick / Tipperary

The death has occurred of Dr. Vincent Casey

Late of the University of Limerick and Rockbarton, Bruff, Co. limerick

and formerly of Ballydavid, Co. Tipperary.

Vincent passed away in the care of Milford care Centre

surrounded by his loving family.

Profoundly regretted by his wife Celine, daughter Trina, son Conor, granddaughter Chloe, son-in-law Jason daughter-in-law Lauren, daughter Lilly (France), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends, kind neighbours and colleagues from UL.

May He Rest in Peace.

Vincent will repose at his residence this Friday evening (July 29th) from 4 o'clock to 7 o' clock. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Lough Gur this Saturday morning (July 30th) at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

House private, please on Saturday morning.

PJ Butler

Coumnagella, Cureeney, Kilcommon, Tipperary

The death has occurred of PJ Butler, Coumnagella, Cureeney, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary, July 26th 2022 in his 94th year. Passed away, peacefully, in the kind and loving care of the staff of University Hospital, Limerick surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kitty, his infant daughter Mary, his parents Patrick and Nora, his brothers Nicholas and Matthew and his sisters Nora and Bridie.

Dearly loved father to Nora, Gerard, Mary, Kathleen, Breda and Dolores, his daughter in law Cora, his sons in law Paudie, Seamus, Paddy and Seamus, his much cherished 21 grandchildren and great grandchild, his sisters Mary and Margaret, and brother in law Ned, his nieces, nephews, all his wonderful carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing this Thursday evening (28th July) at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving Friday afternoon to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney, for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. PJ’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/pj-butler/.

Jacqui Boland (née Bannister)

Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later