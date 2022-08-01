Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 1

William (Billy) Sutton

Ballinakill, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home on 31 July 2022. Predeceased by his father Dan, mother Kathleen, brothers, George and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Paula, daughters Eleanor, Jennifer and Aoife, brothers Johnny, Timmy, Neddy, Gerry and Joe, sisters Josie and Peggy. Son-in-law Ciarán, Jenny's partner Shonil, Aoife's partner Conor, grandchildren Méabh and Lucy, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Tuesday evening from 4 oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Dunkerrin, at 8 oc. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 oc followed by burial in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

John Maher

Aghody, Roscrea, Tipperary

John Maher, Aghody, Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Died 30th July 2022. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Theresa. Deeply regretted by his brother Jim, sisters Nancy (McCabe) and Theresa (Costigan), brothers-in-law Kevin and Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08, on Monday, 1st August, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal Tuesday morning from Doyle's Funeral Home at 11.30am to arrive in St Cronan's Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Mary Madigan (née Ryan)

St. Johns Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Mary Madigan,

late of St. John's Park, Waterford City,

formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary,

passed peacefully on Saturday the 30th of July

in University Hospital Waterford,

surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her Beloved husband Bill.

She will be deeply missed by her loving daughter Susan; her loving sons Michael and Pat; all her adoring grandchildren and her great-grandchildren; her loving sister Annie and her brother Johnny; her son in-law Kieran and Michael's family; her daughter in-law Mary; her sisters in-law Betty, Joan, Angela and Ann; and her brothers in-law Jim and Tom. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, all her extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends, especially by her life long friend Alice.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam

Mary’s remains will be reposing at her daughter's house in St. John's Park (X91D5NE) on Tuesday the 2nd of August from 6 pm to 8 pm. All are welcome. House private at all other times please

Mary's Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, the 3rd of August, at 12 noon at the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, with burial Immediately afterwards in St. Otterans's Cemetery Ballinaneeshagh.

Mary's funeral cortège will leave her daughter's house and pass her former residence in St. John's Park at approximately 11:35 am, for her Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Greta Hallinan (née Connolly)

Monadreen, Thurles, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Formerly of Ballyclough, Carrickbeg, Carrick On Suir, Co. Waterford. Peacefully, after a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Eily and her brother Maurice. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Declan, son Barry, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Evie and Molly, brother Billy and sister Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Homes, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 1st. August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7:45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 2nd August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Daniel (Donie) Dunne

Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later