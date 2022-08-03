Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 3

Michael (Mick) O'Sullivan

Knockaraha, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Cashel, Tipperary

Michael (Mick) O’Sullivan, Knockaraha, Ballymacarbry via Clonmel, Co. Waterford on Monday 1st August 2022. Predeceased by his wife Mary, father Jim, mother Catherine, brother Jimmy, nephew Brendan, brother-in-law Billy Foley and sister-in-law Peggy O’Sullivan.

Deepest sympathy to his loving daughters Jacqui, Pauline and Karen, sons-in-law Tony Ahearne, Noel Drohan and Seanie Kearns, grandchildren Rhona, Karine, Eoin (and his partner Laura), Clodagh and Mike, great- grandson Jack, brothers Paddy and Peter, sister Kit, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan’s Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Wednesday, 3rd August, from 8p.m - 10p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 4th August, at 11a.m in St. Mary’s Church, Touraneena. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

Livestream of Michael's Funeral Mass will take place from 10:55a.m on Thursday and can be viewed by following the link below:

https://funeralslive.ie/michael-o-sullivan/

A recording of the livestream will be available from 8p.m on Thursday and can be accessed by following the same link.

Freda O'Connell (née Blackmore)

Linaun Park, Grangemockler, Tipperary / Piltown, Kilkenny

Formerly of Garnarea, Piltown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, and children Ralph, Brigid, Annette and Joan, sisters Patricia and Barbara, brother Dessie, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, Darren, Casey, Patrick, Erin, Anna, Kayleigh and Aimee, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St Paul's Church, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday, the 4th August, for Prayer Service at 3pm followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium on Friday, the 5th August, at 12 noon.

Sean Hogan

Grange, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kilkenny

Sean Hogan, Grange, Gortnahoe, Thurles Co. Tipperary, August 1st, 2022, suddenly after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and brother baby Martin.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Josephine, brother-in-law Gearoid, Nephews Thomas and Mikey, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

House private, please.

Joan Hogan (née O'Keeffe)

Grennanstown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Newmarket, Cork

The death has occurred of Joan Hogan (nee O’Keeffe), Grennanstown, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and late of Newmarket, Co Cork. Peacefully at home on August 2nd 2022. Beloved wife of the late William Joe. Predeceased by her brothers Micháel and Larry. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Deirdre, sons Joe and Liam and sister Carmel (Browne). Son in law Kieran, daughters in law Orla and Susanne. Grandchildren Ava, Matthew, Lauren, Hannah, Dara, Zara and Ben. Nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends & especially her carers.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Deirdre's residence at Knockalton Upper, Nenagh (E45XE71) on Thursday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to Saint Joseph's Church, Toomevara on Friday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11.00 am. Burial to follow in Terryglass Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream of Mass on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy

JOAN DELANEY (née O'DONOGHUE)

‘The Beeches’, Kingswell, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Cork / Waterford City, Waterford

DELANEY (née O’Donoghue), ‘The Beeches’, Kingswell, Tipperary Town & formerly Newtown Buildings, Waterford – 1st August 2022, un-expectedly. Joan, predeceased by her sister Ann. Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother to Joanne (Beary), John, Paul, Mary-Pat (Hammond) & Jane (O’Driscoll), sadly missed by her heart-broken & devastated family, brothers Frank, Redmond & Peter, sons-in-law Tom, Paul & Peter, daughter-in-law Karen, John’s partner Natalia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grand-children Joan, Thomas, Eve, Catherine, Ethan, Isabelle, Holly-Jo, Darcy & Josephine, god-children, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday (Aug. 4th), followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Joan’s requiem Mass can be viewed here.

House Private Please

John Quinn

Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Tipperary / Callan, Kilkenny

John Quinn, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Strathmore Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, 31st July 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his brother James, sister-in-law Ann, nieces Paula, Carole and Lorraine, nephews Adrian, Sean, Dermot and Gary and their partners, grand-nieces and nephews Anna, Conor, John and Lucy, relatives neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

John’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. John the Baptist's Church, Kilcash (via his residence) on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

John O'LEARY

Lurgoe, Killenaule, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

O’Leary, Lurgoe, Killenaule and formerly of The Green, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, August 2nd 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family. John, beloved brother of the late Merci Coman and Angela Foley. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, family Joe, Fiona, Helen and Jim, son-in-law Bryan, daughters-in-law Michelle and Jane, his 7 grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Maureen McNamara and Kitty McCann, sisters-in-law Maureen O’Leary, Nellie Comerford and Sheila McDermott, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (E41 CX52) this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/john-oleary/ followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

DENIS A. KELLY

GARNACANTY, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

KELLY, Garnacanty, Tipperary - 1st August 2022; unexpectedly – Denis A. Pre-deceased by his parents Denis & Margaret and his sister Adrienne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (neé Hennessy-Lisvernane), sisters Raymonde, Frances (Costigan) & Marcella, brother Alex (Kinvara), aunt Eithne (Cahir), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary, this Thursday (Aug. 4th) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, Friday at 11.45 am for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

House Private, Please

Nora Doherty (née O'Donoghue)

Ard na Croise, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Rosie, also her brothers John, Connie, Moss and Jimmy and her sister Chris (Lawlor). Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Jean, Anne-Marie, Catherine and Nora, sons Larry, Fr. Con, Pat, Ger, Ken and nephew Seán, her sister Kay (Moloney), her 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 6th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 7th at 12:30 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Family flowers only.

Donations (if desired) to Cuan Mhuire, Bruree, Co. Limerick.

House strictly private.

Ena Cahill

Clontarf, Dublin / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Cahill Ena, Clontarf, Dublin 3 (formerly of Rathcabban, Co. Tipperary), 2nd August 2022 (peacefully). Beloved wife of the late Seamus Cahill. Sadly missed by her daughter Eva, sons Jimmy, Declan and Kevin, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Hildegard and Eleanor, her grandchildren Ian, Nieve, Seamus, Siobhan, Aoife, Isabel, Megan, and Elysia, great-grandchildren Darragh, Shay, Alannah, Conor, Finn, Matthew and Ronan, sister Maura, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff and management in TLC Carton Nursing Home for their wonderful care to Ena and to all the care givers who made her life more comfortable in her later years.

May Ena Rest In Peace.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

Removal on Saturday, 6th August 2022, to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road, Dublin 3, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery.