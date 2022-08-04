Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 4

Denis (Dinny) Quinn Snr.

Killoran, Portroe, Tipperary

Denis (Dinny) Quinn Snr., Killoran, Portroe, Nenagh, suddenly, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Winifred Quinn and his siblings Teresa, Bridget, Johnny, Tommy, Patsy, Mattie, Timmy and Martin. Much loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, his daughter Susan and sons John, Pádraig, Denis, Paul, Joe and Tom, his 13 adored grandchildren Claire, Conor, Eoin, Lauren, Jack, Shane, Aidan, Dara, Aoibhín, Emily, Fiadh, Saoirse and Ciara, his sisters Nancy, Mary (U.S.A.) and Una (U.S.A.), son-in-law Pádraig O'Brien, daughters-in-law Sarah, Ita, Sinéad, Carol, and Sheelagh Frances, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery. Dinny's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Kathleen Marsh

Gortnalour, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Kathleen Marsh (Gortnalour, Ardfinnan, Co.Tipperary) peacefully, after a short illness, in South Tipperary University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her brothers Sean and Peter, and sisters Mary and Bridie. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, on Thursday 4th August at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Declan Crosse

Reafadda, Hollyford, Tipperary

Crosse: Reafadda, Hollyford and Clonmaine, Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary. August 1st 2022.(Unexpectedly) in Scotland.(Company Director WoodCo Renewable Energy Ltd) Declan: Predeceased by his Father Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Aoife, beloved daughters Aisling, Dearbhla and Ella, mother Eileen, brother Gerard (Ger), sisters Bernadette (Durkin) and Eleanor (O’Dwyer), Uncle, aunts, parents in law Joe and Brid (Grealish), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, loyal work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

June Barton

Cooloultha, Galmoy, Kilkenny / Tipperary

June Barton, Cooloultha, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny, August 3rd 2022. Predeceased by her mother Sheila and father William. Peacefully, at home. Sadly mourned by her partner Joe and her family Charlie and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Rachel, Jessica and Charlotte, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. No flowers, by request.

Donations to Palliative Care Team Co. Kilkenny.