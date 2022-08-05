Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 5

Bríd Ó Donaile (née Kiely)

Culleens, Killala Rd., Ballina, Mayo / Tipperary

Bríd Ó Donaile (née Kiely) of Culleens, Killala Rd., Ballina, Co. Mayo, and Cuguilla, Castleiney, Co. Tipperary. Died 2 August 2022, suddenly, at Mayo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Éamonn, parents Bridget and John, sister Tess, brothers Michael and Martin, granddaughter Síofra. Loving mother of Brídín, Daragh, Feargal and Aisling. Sadly missed by her children, sisters Maura, Margaret and Anne, brothers Pat, Seán, Tom, Dennis, Tony and Joe, daughter-in-law Dolores, grandchildren Torin, Aedamar, Cuileann, Saorla, Críofan & Riain, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, kind neighbours and, last but not least, Púca.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Ballina, on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St Muredach's Cathedral, Ballina. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11:00am with funeral proceeding to Leigue Cemetery, Ballina. Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.ballinaparish.org. House Strictly Private.

Bríd Ó Donaile (née Kiely), Coillíní, Bóthar Chill Ala, Béal an Átha, Contae Mhaigh Eo agus Caisleán Laighnigh, An Teampall Mór, Contae Thiobraid Árann. D'éag go tobann, 2 Lúnasa 2022 in Ospidéal na hOllscoile, Maigh Eo. Céile dílis Éamoinn, nach maireann, agus seanmháthair Shíofra, nach maireann. Máthair grámhar Bhrídín, Daragh, Feargal agus Aisling, seanmháthair ceanúil dá garrpháistí Tórin, Aedamar, Cuilleann, Saorla, Críofan agus Riain. Méala mór a bás dá clann, deirfiuirí agus deartháireacha, gaolta eile, cairde, deachomharsana agus Púca.

Beidh sí á tórramh i dtigh adhlacóra McGowans, Béal an Átha, Dé hAoine, ó 5 i.n. go 6.30 i.n. Aifreann na socraide in Ard Eaglais Mhuireadaigh ar 11.00 r.n. Satharn agus freisin ar www.ballinaparish.org. Adhlachadh i ndiaidh sin i Relig Leigue.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Michael Lonergan

Rathwalter, Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary

Michael Lonergan, Rathwalter, Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary 4th August 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Cora, son Tony, daughter Tara, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Michael Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Nicholas’ Church, Grange on Saturday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

John A Burke

Guildford, Surrey, England and Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of the matron and the staff of Bushy Park Nursing home Borrisokane. Predeceased by his sister's Margaret and Bridget and his brother Jamesie. Son of the late Jack and Mary Firgrove, Kilbarron, father of Angela, brother of Maura, Nuala and their extended families.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later