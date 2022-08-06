Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 6

Breda Ryan (née Buckley)

Oakhampton, Newport, Tipperary

Ryan (nee Buckley), Breda, Oakhampton, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 4th August 2022, peacefully, at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, uncle, aunt, brothers in law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday, 6th August, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arrival on Sunday, 7th August, to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

EILEEN LOWNEY (née KIRWAN)

St.Patrick's Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully on 4th Aug 2022 at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy & daughter in law Sandra. Loving and loved mother of Michael, Declan & Deirdre, sister Geraldine Kirwan. Will be sadly missed by her loving family daughter in law Rachael, son in law James, adored grandchildren Molly, Cillian, Ronan, Matthew & Conor, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 o'c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Maura Fox

Luska, Puckane, Tipperary

Maura Fox, Luska, Puckane, Monkstown, Dublin and Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea, August 4th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Dean Maxwell, Home, predeceased by her parents Anthony and Kate Fox and her sister Olive. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Annette, brothers Ned, Tom and Anthony, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Marie and Alice, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Barron's Church, Kilbarron, for Funeral Mass, at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and community of the Dean Maxwell Home who became Maura's second family.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Angela FOGARTY (née Kelly)

John Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Formerly of Main Street, Cashel and Holycross Village, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, August 5th 2022, peacefully after a short illness borne bravely at Tipperary University Hospital. Angela, beloved wife of the late Andy, mother of the late adored Anne-Maria and sister of the late Fr. Tony Kelly (Columban Fathers). Deeply regretted by her loving son Andrew (Andy), daughters Mary, Paula, Eavan and Orna, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Niamh, Triona, Christopher, Daniel, Andrew, Joseph, Patrick, Jack, Millie, Maisie and Andy, greatgrandchildren Peggy and Nora, brothers Tommy and Pat, much loved sister Ann Fitzgerald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many close friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 2pm and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Dualla Cemetery.

Marion DUGGAN

Kilmacud, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

DUGGAN, Marion, passed away peacefully on the 4th of August 2022, in the loving care of the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre. Formerly of Lr Kilmacud Road, Stillorgan and Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Nancy Duggan; Marion will be lovingly remembered by her cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Marion will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, D16 V046, on Saturday (August 6th) from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Stillorgan, A94 CY83, arriving for 10am Mass, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, arriving at approximately 2pm. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on (01) 4061000.

Marion’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online via the following link:

https://churchmedia.tv/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud