Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 10

Tipperary deaths
Bridget Sherlock (née McLoughlin)
Loughisle, Kilcommon, Tipperary
Sherlock (nee McLoughlin) Bridget, Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles , Co Tipperary and late of Marlfield, Clonmel. August 9th 2022, (peacefully) at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary and sister of the late Mary Jo, Seamus and John. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne, brother Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’clock to 7.30 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Brigid's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/brigid-sherlock/
May She Rest in Peace
John (Arthur) Matchett
Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Dunlavin, Wicklow
John (Arthur) Matchett, Liverpool, United Kingdom, passed away suddenly while visiting Ireland for his son Andrew and Aine Troy's wedding in Rathsallagh, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by his loving family Andrew, Joy and Doug, daughters-in- law Aine ( Troy) and Emma, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren, brother Kelvin, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
At Rest
Funeral service to take place in Liverpool at a later date. Details to follow. The Matchett and Troy families would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at such a difficult time for them.
Margaret Grennan
Faughts, Dunally, Sligo / Nenagh, Tipperary / Banagher, Offaly
Margaret Grennan (nee Johnson),
Faughts, Dunally, Sligo, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
and Banagher, Co. Offaly.
Died peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband and children on the 9th August 2022. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Eamonn and her children Mairéad, Eamonn, Eiméar and Óisín; her sisters Rosemary and Veronica, her brothers Basil and Brian; her grandchildren James, Conor, Ailbhe, Finn, Róisín, Sadhbh, Méabh, Conor, Féilim, Saoirse and Cian; her sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary and her life-long friend Cathleen; and, her extended family and friends.
Funeral arrangements to follow.
May her gentle soul be at rest
We wish to thank Dr. Frank Hayes and Olivia, Nicholson’s Pharmacy and all of the Community Nurses.
All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on 0719159999.
Shauna Freaney
Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary
Funeral Arrangements Later
Tipperary hurlers Conor Bowe and Michael Breen shoulder Dillon Quirke's coffin as it leaves the Church on Tuesday
Tipperary TD says the Government must act to stop student accommodation crisis ‘spiralling out of control’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.