Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 10

Bridget Sherlock (née McLoughlin)

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Sherlock (nee McLoughlin) Bridget, Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles , Co Tipperary and late of Marlfield, Clonmel. August 9th 2022, (peacefully) at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary and sister of the late Mary Jo, Seamus and John. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne, brother Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 o’clock to 7.30 o’clock. Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Brigid's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/brigid-sherlock/

May She Rest in Peace

John (Arthur) Matchett

Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Dunlavin, Wicklow

John (Arthur) Matchett, Liverpool, United Kingdom, passed away suddenly while visiting Ireland for his son Andrew and Aine Troy's wedding in Rathsallagh, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow. Deeply regretted by his loving family Andrew, Joy and Doug, daughters-in- law Aine ( Troy) and Emma, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren, brother Kelvin, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

At Rest

Funeral service to take place in Liverpool at a later date. Details to follow. The Matchett and Troy families would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at such a difficult time for them.

Margaret Grennan

Faughts, Dunally, Sligo / Nenagh, Tipperary / Banagher, Offaly

Margaret Grennan (nee Johnson),

Faughts, Dunally, Sligo, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

and Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Died peacefully at home in the loving care of her husband and children on the 9th August 2022. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Eamonn and her children Mairéad, Eamonn, Eiméar and Óisín; her sisters Rosemary and Veronica, her brothers Basil and Brian; her grandchildren James, Conor, Ailbhe, Finn, Róisín, Sadhbh, Méabh, Conor, Féilim, Saoirse and Cian; her sisters-in-law Maureen and Mary and her life-long friend Cathleen; and, her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

May her gentle soul be at rest

We wish to thank Dr. Frank Hayes and Olivia, Nicholson’s Pharmacy and all of the Community Nurses.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on 0719159999.

Shauna Freaney

Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later