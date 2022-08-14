Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 14

Owen JACKMAN

Ballyglasheen, Kilfeacle, Tipperary

Jackman, Ballyglasheen, Kilfeacle and formerly of Rathduff, Golden, Co. Tipperary, August 11th 2022, unexpectedly, at home. Owen, beloved son of late Patrick and Ellen and brother of the late P.J.. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Roisín McGrath and family, sisters Marie, Helen, Noreen, Ann, Margaret and Susan, brother Dick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends, especially in the Fishing and Shooting Community.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rena Twomey (née McCormack)

Rathmoley, Killenaule, Tipperary

Rena Twomey (nee McCormack), Rathmoley, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 12th August 2022. Died peacefully under the exceptional care of the South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Predeceased by her husband Denis. Rena will be deeply missed by her loving children, daughter Mary (fiancé Stephen), sons Michael and Paul, sisters Brigid, Mary and Anne, nieces, nephews, relations and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Monday evening from 6 o'c to 8 o'c, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, at 8.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule. House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations welcome to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Josie Stapleton (née Hooley)

Lismackin, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jack.

Deeply regretted by her sons Tadhg and John, daughters Majella, Siobhan, Rosarii, Veronica and Maeve, sons-in-law Ollie, Michael, Philip, Ian and David, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, Kayleigh, Isabel, Katie, John, Tim, Dualta, Ruadhán, Aoife, Patrick, Emily, Jack and Alison, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Monday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm arriving in Curraguneen Church at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Ann Hynes (née Power)

London and formerly of Collins Pk, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on suir, on Monday, the 15th August, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on suir, on Tuesday, the 16th August, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.

May she rest in peace

Mary Hickey (née Bolger)

Ashlawn, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget Hickey (nee Bolger), Ashcourt, Clerihan, Clonmel and formerly Mullinahone, Co Tipperary.

Mary passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Friday night surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother Paddy. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Elaine (McGowran) and Marianne (McWey), son Michael, brothers Tommy, Michael, Jackie and Gerry, sister Eleanor (Kelly), sons-in-law Damian and John, grandchildren Sam, Alex, Amy and Finn, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to St Michael’s Church Clerihan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Michael’s Church, Clerihan Facebook Page. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Tipperary University Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

William Fogarty

Summerhill, Nenagh, Tipperary

William Fogarty, Summerhill, Nenagh, August 12th 2022, died peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, predeceased by his parents Michael and Josie Fogarty and his twin brother Michael. He was the loving father of Mary Jo and proud grandfather of Sam, Ben and Abby. He will be sadly missed by his much loved family, his sisters Ann, Mary, Connie, Beatrice, Elizabeth and Denise, brothers Richard and John, uncles, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his godchildren Ailbhe and Alice, cousins, neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing on Sunday at his daughter's home, Ballyanny, Nenagh, E45 NX76, from 3.30pm until 6.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh,for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre www.milfordcarecentre.ie

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Nenagh Hospital and Milford Care Centre, for their kindness and excellent care given to William.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Marie Ryan (née Mc Carthy)

Rosehaven,Garnacanty., Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Wife of the late Noel and grandmother of Killian. Sadly missed by her loving sons Liam, Noel, Kieran, Pat and Donal, grandchildren, great-granddaughters, daughters-in-law, Eilish, Kathleen, Amanda and Marcella, devoted cousin Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's funeral home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening, August 15th, 2022, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Mass for Marie will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, at 2pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/.

Winifred (Freddie) Moloney (née Hughes)

Barronstown, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, E34 XA58

Moloney-Nee Hughes,Winifred (Freddie)Barronstown Tipperary,on Saturday August 13th 2022 peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband of 58 years-Joe, her children;Sarah, Margaret, Liam, and Mary, her grandchildren; Mark, Kevin, Ciaran, Diarmuid, Cormac, and Charlotte, and her great-grandchilld Evangeline, her sisters Bridie (Cork)and Peg (USA), daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Pat, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews,nieces, Mark's partner Anne-Marie,relatives,neighbours,and good friends. Suaimhneas Siorai go raibh aici. Reposing at her residence (E34 XA58) on Monday August 15th 2022 from 4-8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday August 16th 2022 in St.Michael's Church Tipperary at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery,Tipperary. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. We would also like to acknowledge and thank all of Freddie's wonderful Home Care team.

SHIELA FOLEY (née RYAN)

Parkmore, Mullinahone, Tipperary / Limerick

The death has occurred of Shiela Foley (née Ryan) Parkmore, Mullinahone, County Tipperary. Died peacefully at her home on Saturday, 13th August. Predeceased in 2002 by her husband, Denis, she will be sadly missed by her children Maurice, Conor, Gearoid, Emer and Ann, her grandchildren Brion, Tom, Eve, Maria, Catherine and Donnchadh, her great grandchildren Cailin, Emily and Olivia, daughters-in-law Claire and Stephanie, her sisters Maureen and Monica, her brother-in-law Jimmy, all her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday, August 16th, from 6 - 8pm. Removal prayers at 8.15pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 17th, at 11.30am in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/shielafoley

House private, please.

Family flowers only.