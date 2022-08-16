Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 16

BARBARA MURIEL WALSHE (née NICE)

Knockalton Upper, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her cherished family on 15/8/2022. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Mike. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons Philip & Kevin and daughter Una. Grandchildren Robert (Myra), Karen (Kevin), Devin (Michelle), Mark (Amber), Emma (Cathal), Ian & Laura (Dave). Her 7 great grandchildren in Canada & her 3 great grandchildren in Ireland. Daughters in law Eileen & Margaret. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Barbara Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’c to 6:30 o’c. Her remains will arrive at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c. Those who cannot attend May view the livestream of her Mass on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery. “Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to https://www.ispca.ie/donate/once_off

Martin Molamphy

Templeogue, Dublin / Portroe, Tipperary

MOLAMPHY, Martin, 13th August 2022, Templeogue, Dublin 6W, formerly of Portroe, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the wonderful staff of Lisheen Nursing Home, Rathcoole. Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of Mark and Paul. Martin will be forever loved and dearly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law Jen and Emma, his five adored grandchildren William, Max, Ben, Leah and Jack, brothers Sam and Stevie, sisters Kathleen, Anne and Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family relative and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village this Tuesday evening from 6 o’clock to 7 o’clock. Removal to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle,Templeogue on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by a private cremation service in Mt. Jerome Crematorium.

House private please.

All further enquiries to Massey Bros., Templeogue Village on (01) 490 7601.

Kathleen LANDY (née Egan)

Árd Mhuire, Golden, Tipperary

Landy (nee Egan), (Dancing Queen), Árd Mhuire, Golden, Co. Tipperary, August 14th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Pakie, mother of the late Richard and sister of the late Josie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Rose, sons Pat, Noel, Kevin, Kieran and Brian, sister Mary, daughters-in-law Noreen, Breda, Emma and Anna, grandchildren Katie, Shonagh, Keith, Andrea, Kyle, Mikey, Wayne and Páidí, sisters-in-law, niece Siobhán, nephews, relatives, neighbours and Many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Circle of Friends, Tipperary Town.

John Joseph ( Joe ) Kelly

Terryglass, Nenagh, Tipperary

John Joseph (Joe) Kelly formerly of Terryglass, sadly passed away on July 21, 2022 aged 90 in Swindon, England. Loving husband of Mamie (deceased), sadly missed by his sons, John, James and Peter. Grandfather of David, Tom, Stephen ,Christopher and Simon. Great Grandfather of Lincoln, Austin and Sullivan. Also sadly missed by Jane, Jane, Hazel, Liz, Holly, Joe, Jack, Leanne and Philip, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass on Monday 22nd August at 10-45am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Irish Heart Foundation (www.irishheart.ie)

PATRICK HOUGH

Doonbeg Road, Kilrush, Clare / Lorrha, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hough, originally of Lorrha, Tipperary, Bristol England, and most recently Doonbeg Road, Kilrush, Co Clare and Kilrush Nursing Home.

Paddy will be greatly missed by his loving wife Peggy (Margaret), sons Dermot and Mark, daughters in law Sheelley and Sinead, grandchildren, Caitlin, Liam, Oisin and Aoibhinn, sisters and brothers, relatives and freinds.

May Paddy's soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Senan's Church Kilrush on Wednesday (17th August) from 6 o'clock with prayers at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Thursday (18th August) at 11 o'clock, with burial afterwards in Kilmurry McMahon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kilrush Parish Webcam.

Strictly no hand shaking, please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Dublin.

House Private please.

SUSAN HANLON (née Hogan)

Athassel Bungalow, Golden, Tipperary

Hanlon (neé Hogan ) - Erdington, Birmingham & late of Athassel Bungalow, Golden, Co Tipperary; 17th July 2022 peacefully in Birmingham in her 73rd year - Susan – pre-deceased by her husband Kevin & recently her mother Maura. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Karen (Joyce), son -in-law John, grandchildren Aoife & Eamonn, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Cremation Service for Susan takes place in Birmingham Thursday (18th August) at 1.00pm, which is available to view on https://watch.obitus.com (User name kela9309 - password 835098).

A committal service for the burial of ashes for both Susan and her mother Maura will take place in Golden Cemetery at a later date.

Miriam Gleeson (née Collins)

Annaholty, Birdhill, Tipperary

Gleeson (Nee Collins), Annaholty, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary.15th August 2022 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Miriam, beloved wife of the late Malachy. Sadly missed by her loving sons Declan and Owen, daughters in law Barbara, and Valerie, grandchildren Lauren, Emily, Cian and Jennifer, great-granddaughter Sofia, sister Olive, brother in law Patrick Gleeson and sister in law Gretta Furey, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Wednesday 17th August, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arrival to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, on Thursday 18th for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery Castleconnell. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Maura Fahey (née O'Dwyer)

Woodbine, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Fahey Maura (nee O’Dwyer) (Woodbine, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) August 15th 2022, in the loving care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Dick, granddaughter Mary Majella, sisters Eileen, Tessie, Breda and Sr. Monica. She will be sadly missed by her children Margaret, Richard, Pat, Thomas, Helen, John, Mary, Majella and Bernie, daughters-in-law Jo, Margaret, Angela and Paula, sons-in-law, Tom, Mark and Dan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bernadette, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Tuesday, 16th August, from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at:

https://funeralslive.ie/maura-fahey/

Paddy (Patrick) Dowling

Ballinahalla, Clogheen, Tipperary

The death has occured of Paddy(Patrick) Dowling, Ballinahalla, Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 14th August 2022. Predeceased by his parents Danny and Josie, and his brother Frank. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife of 51 years Diana, children Catherina, Stephen and Tracy, brothers Dan and Tom and sister Marian (Butler) grandchildren Rebecca, Evan, Nathan, Travis, Hayden, Ronan and Oisin, brother-in-law Malachy and sister-in-law Norma, partners Mark and Susie, nephew Aaron, nieces Sarah, Michelle and Marie and all his extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing from his residence (E21 RW53) on Friday, 19th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Requim Mass on Saturday, 20th August, at 10.30am at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

Daniel (Dan) Donnelly

Flushing, New York and formerly Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

In his 97th year, peacefully at home in New York, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen, brothers Eamon and Stephen, grandson Matthew, niece Mary Donnelly Martin. He is survived by his five children Daniel, Maryann, Michael, Eamon and Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Hannah McGrath (Thurles), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Biddy Donnelly (Ballydavid, Littleton) relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 16th August in St Mel's Church 154th, Street, Flushing, New York at 9am.

Liam (Willie) Arrigan

''Knocknagow'', Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, Limerick, V94 A6WY / Ballylooby, Tipperary

Suddenly, predeceased by his baby son Liam. Dearly beloved husband of Sheila (nee O'Keeffe) and much loved dad of Thelma and Elaine and dear brother of John and Ellen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, grandchildren Oísin, Rory, Síofra, Aoibheann and Tess, niece, nephews, sons-in-law Mike and Ronan, sister--in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, very good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m to 8p.m. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00a.m followed by burial in Shanrahan Cemetery, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary.

''Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis''