Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 18

Benny Sweetman (née Arrigan)

Heywood Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Benny Sweetman (nee Arrigan) Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary 16th August 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Cottage Hospital Nursing Home. (Predeceased by her sons, Martin and Eamon). Sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie, son Liam, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Annette Phelan, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Benny Rest in Peace

Reposing at O ‘Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Benny’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, for Requiem Mass 12 noon on Friday, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Eamon O'Gorman

Ballylanigan, Mullinahone, Tipperary

O'Gorman, Ballylanigan, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, August 16th 2022 in the loving care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital and formerly Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Callan.

Eamon, predeceased by his loving brother Paddy and sister Mary B. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters: Alice and Rina; brothers: Sean, Joe, Brendan and Larry; sisters in law : Brigid and Jacqueline; brother in law Eamon (Piercy), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Reposing in St Michael's Church Mortuary, Kickham Street, Mullinahone on Thursday, August 18th, from 6pm with removal to Altar for 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, August 19th, at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/eamonogorman

Robert Anthony (Tony) Downey

Creidim Lodge, Garrykennedy, Portroe, Tipperary / Ballycastle, Antrim

Robert Anthony (Tony) Downey, Creidim Lodge, Garrykennedy, Portroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballycastle, Co. Antrim, died August 17th 2022, at University Hospital Limerick, beloved husband of Denise and father to Emma. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers John, Brian and Paul, sister Deanna, son-in-law Donagh, stepdaughter Eloise and her husband Glenn, stepson Andrew, grandchildren Oran, Thomas, Alex and Grace, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday 18th, at his home (E45 FH01), from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mid Western Cancer Foundation http://www.mwcf.ie

Billy Coen

Ryehill, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 VA46

The death has occurred of Billy Coen, Ryehill, Ballinderry, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick.

Billy will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sisters, Mary, Maggie, Patricia, Kate and Nora, his brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many, many friends.

Reposing at his home in Ryehill, Ballinderry (E45VA46) on Thursday 18th August from 4 to 7pm. Removal on Friday from his home to Terryglass Church for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

James Barry

Rathbritt, Fethard, Tipperary, E91 D378 / Bartlemy, Cork

James Barry, Rathbritt, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Mellifonstown House, Bartlemy, Co. Cork, in the care of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir on August 16th 2022, in his 88th year.Pre deceased by his wife Katherine. Deeply regretted by his sons James, John, Donal and Kevin, his sister Joan, his brothers Tom and Dan, daughters in law Carol, Claire, Fiona and Racquel, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home in Rathbritt on Thursday, August 18th, from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7pm, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

John Gerard O'Neill

Donohill, Tipperary

O’Neill, John Gerard of Donohill, Tipperary and Stratton Audley, Oxfordshire. Peacefully on August 13th aged 75 years. Beloved partner of Dillie, adored father of Malachy, Ciara and Ferga and a devoted grandfather to Rory, Paddy, Fergus and Francesco. A dear brother to Finbarr and the late Evarist, Marie and Frank.

Funeral Service at The Immaculate Conception Church, Bicester on Thursday, September 1st, at 12 noon. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Injured Jockeys Fund and The Irish Youth Foundation c/o DL Hancock Funeral Services, Bicester. Please send condolence messages and pictures of John to johnoneillcondolences@gmail.com