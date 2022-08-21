Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 21

DAVID RYAN

Athassel Abbey, Golden, Tipperary

Ryan, formerly of Athassel Abbey, Golden and Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. David, beloved eldest son of Tom & Mary Ryan (nee Luby). Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, loving wife Courtney, sons Charles & Benjamin, brothers Barry & Thomas, sister Louise and their partners, grandmother Kitty, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral in Australia on Monday the 22nd August. Memorial Mass for David will take place in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Monday (22nd Aug) at 7.30pm.

Brother Liam Colm Moloughney

Christian Brothers, St Teresa’s, North Circular Road, Limerick / Clonmel, Tipperary

Brother Liam Colm Moloughney (Christian Brothers, St Teresa’s, North Circular Road, Limerick and formerly Upper Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary) August 19th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents William and Johanna, his brothers Denis and Ramie, sisters Peggy, Netta and Joan. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Chris, brothers-in-law Jimmy Bourke and Gerry O’Looney, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great grandnephews, great grandnieces, Brothers in Religion and a wide circle of friends including his many friends in the G.A.A.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, Limerick on Sunday (August 21st) from 3.30pm to 5pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick. Requiem Mass on Monday (August 22nd) at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Arriving at 1.30pm approx.

Audrey Capstick (née Yates)

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Audrey, predeceased by her husband Gordon, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Victoria and Emma, grandchildren Kyle, Mikey, Christiana and Andreas, great grandson Izaak, son-in-law Kieran and Victoria's partner Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Audrey Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening, 21st August, from 5pm to 7pm. Audrey's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Littleton on Monday morning, 22nd August, for Funeral Service at 11am. Private cremation will take place after the service.

Daniel (Dan) Walshe

Longford, Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary

Daniel (Dan) Walshe, Longford, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. August 18th 2022 at the University Hospital, Limerick. Dan beloved husband of the late Mary (Carroll, Fermoy) & loving father of Don & Tracey (O'Donoghue, Rathfarnham, Dublin). Very sadly missed by his sisters Patsy (Browne, Abbeyfeale), Nora (Assinder, Longford, Aherlow), Josephine (Hassett, Quinn, Co. Clare), son-in-law Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his loving grandchildren Daniel & Kevin & their mother Valerie, Mary & Cian, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridie Power (née O'Donnell)

16, Kilrush Park, Dungarvan, Waterford / Kilross, Tipperary

Power (nee O' Donnell); 16, Kilrush Park, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and formerly of The Old Road, Kilross, Co. Tipperary, 19th August 2022, peacefully at home, Bridie, deeply mourned and sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Tracy and Pamela, daughter-in-law Aoife, sons-in-law Eamonn Morrissey and Matt Doyle, grandchildren Oisín, Aoife, Rory, Tadhg and Mattie, sisters Joannie, Noreen and Mary, brother Tommy, brothers-in-law Tommy and Michael Power, John Sullivan, sister-in-law Ann McCarthy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Bridie is predeceased by her husband Mattie, parents Patrick and Margaret O' Donnell, brother Rory, sisters Chrissie, Kathy and Margaret.

Bridie will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Sunday evening, 21st August, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Prayers at 6.30 p.m. Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday morning, 22nd August in St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A livestream of Bridie's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.50 a.m. on Monday morning at

https://abgparish.ie/live

Or on the Abbeyside/Ballinroad/Garranbane Parish Youtube Channel:

https://m.youtube.com/channel/ UCM_q15eoN7Ss7DG49BMWVPA

May Bridie Rest In Peace

Noreen Duggan (née Doherty)

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary

Noreen Duggan (nee Doherty) Cherrymount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 18th August 2022, peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital. (Wife of the late Dan Duggan). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Freda, sons Paul, Karl and Sean, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, Daire, Roisin, Deirbhile, Sam, Ben, Daniel, Jack and Killian, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noreen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Noreen's Funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, on Monday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement

Paddy Corrigan

Kilfadda, Lorrha, Tipperary

Paddy Corrigan, Kilfadda, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary, died (August 19th) peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Julia and Hugh, brothers Hubie, John and Martin, sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Kitty (England), nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

"May Paddy Rest in Peace"

Paddy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. They are very conscious that Covid-19 is still present and kindly ask those who are attending the church to wear a face covering and refrain from shaking of hands.Funeral Mass Tuesday (23rd) arriving to Saint Ruadhan's Church Lorrha, for 12 (noon) Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining church yard.

Helen Ryan (née Coffey)

Baron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Helen Ryan (nee Coffey) Baron Park, Clonmel, 19th August 2022 peacefully at her residence (wife of the late Martin Ryan).

Sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Helen's funeral will arrive at St. Mary's Church Irishtown on Tuesday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be view on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Dom Ryan

Graigue, Clogheen, Tipperary

Dom Ryan, (Graigue, Clogeen, Co.Tippeary) August 20th 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, sons Paul and Robert daughters Sarah and Sinead, granddaughter Millie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Jerry, sisters Sr. Alice, Annette and Lucy, brothers-in-law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing from St.Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Monday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to St. Theresa's Hospital. House private, please.

Maureen Cooney (née Murray)

Hill View Carrick beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, children Clive, Claire, Paul and Abigail, brothers Michael, John and Seamus, sisters Monica and Dor, sons-in-law Paddy and Michael, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Monday 22nd August from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church Carrick beg on Tuesday the 23rd August for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipperary Hospice.

Margaret-Peg Fitzgerald (née Morrissey)

Doonageeha and Moancrea, Newcastle, Tipperary

Margaret – Peg Fitzgerald (Nee Morrissey) Doonageeha, Monacrea, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary, in her 97th year peacefully surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. Theresa Hospital Clogheen on the 20th August 2022.

(Predeceased by her husband Mick, her son Michael, daughter Kathleen Brown, and grandson Scott)

Sadly missed by her loving son James, brother Jimmy, sister in law Rita, son in law Liam, daughter in law Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Peg Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19) on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.15pm to Newcastle Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon which can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on Newcastle followed by burial in the New Cemetery Grange.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St.Theresa Hospital.