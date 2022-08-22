Search

22 Aug 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 22

Bernadette (Bernie) Doheny (née Shelly)
Clonagoose, Mullinahone, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Doheny (née Shelly) Clonagoose, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Doheny (née Shelly) Bernadette (Bernie) peacefully at her residence after a short illness braverly borne August 21st 2022. Predeceased by her brother Michael and brother-in-law Pat Butler.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Vincent, Niall and Adrian, daughters-in-law Annette, Billie and Adrians fiancé Clara. Her adored grandchildren Aaron and Tadgh, grandaughter Evie sisters Mary, Kathleen and Margaret, brother Johnny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas Síoraí dá hanam Milis

Reposing at St Michael's church Mortuary, Mullinahone (E41 EW94) on Tuesday August 23rd from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass 11.30am Wednesday August 24th in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by Cremation afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

House Strictly Private.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

Maura Blackmore (née Dunphy)
Crohane, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary, E41 WOX2

Blackmore (nee Dunphy), Maura, Crohane, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 20th August 2022. Suddenly & peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel. In her 95th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick, baby daughter Mary, sister Alice, brothers Nick, Joe & Martin. Survived by her loving brother Bill, sisters Nan, Kitty, Gretta, Agnes, Teresa, Phyllis & Frances, brothers-in-law Bill, James, Peter & Roberto. Much loved mother of Ursula, Jim, Ann (Dublin), Olive (Ballygar), John & Tom, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Margaret & Allison, sons-in-law Seán & Peter, adored granny to Colm, Hazel, Anna, Charlie, Sean, Gemma, Juilana, Michael, Simon, James, Isobel & Tommy, granddaughter-in-law Karen. Sadly missed by her great neighbours, wide circle of friends and very kind carers.

May her gentle and kind soul rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 WOX2) this Tuesday evening from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Lismolin Cemetery.

