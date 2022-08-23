Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 23

Helmut Schmid

Newtown, Donohill, Tipperary

Helmut Schmid (late of Newtown, Donohill, Co. Tipperary) August 21st 2022, in the excellent care of the Management and Staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen.

Deeply regretted by his family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Arriving in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Donohill, Tuesday 23rd August, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pakie Gazely

Woodhouse, Fethard, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Pakie Gazely, Woodhouse, Fethard, Co Tipperary, August 22nd 2022, peacefully in the care of Tipperary University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Josie and Jack and brothers Michael and Johnny and brother in law Tony Kirby.

He will be sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Nellie (Kirby) and his much loved children Jo, Mary, PJ, Jimmy and Helen and adored grandchildren Eva and Eliza and his beloved dog Jessie.

Very deeply regretted by his mother in law Mary Kirby and by his sons in law Barry (Fletcher), Daragh (Holmes), Paul (O'Dwyer) and sister in law Maggie Cody and brothers in law Tom (Kirby) and Jimmy (Kirby), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, on Thursday August 25th at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Tipperary University Hospital. The Funeral Mass can be watched on churchcamlive.ie.

"We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain. To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again"

Most Rev. Séamus Freeman, SAC.

Coolaghmore, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tipperary

Most Rev. Séamus Freeman SAC.

Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Ossory.

Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Ossory and former Rector General of the Society of the Catholic Apostolate, Pallottine Fathers and Brothers, and former President of the Union of Catholic Apostolate, UAC.

Peacefully, in the devoted and loving care of the wonderful people in Highfield Healthcare, Dublin, on Saturday, 20th August 2022, accompanied by his family and close friends.

Predeceased by his parents Bridget and James, his sister Maureen and brother Martin.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sisters Esther and Mary, RSM, his brothers Tommy, John and Pat, sisters- in- law Bernie, Catherine and Michelle, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his close friend Frances, Raymond, and his extended family and friends, Most Rev. Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory, Priests, Religious and the Lay Faithful of the Diocese of Ossory, Rev. Father Jacob Nampudakam, SAC, Rector General, and his entire Pallottine Family throughout the world.

Requiescat in Pace

Reposing in the Pallottine College, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (Eircode E41 A271), from 4.30pm on Wednesday, 24th August 2022. Prayers at 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (Eircode R95 CP46), the Mother Church of the Diocese, to arrive at 7.30pm approximately. Reposing from 10.00am in the Cathedral on Thursday, 25th August 2022, concluding with Night Prayer at 9.00pm.

Bishop Seamus's Funeral Mass will be concelebrated on Friday, 26th August 2022, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the grounds of St. Mary's Cathedral, which will be live streamed at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace with the Lord.

DENIS HENRY BOYLE

Ballynenagh Ballinaclough & Carrig Rua, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

The sudden death has occurred of Denis Henry Boyle. Ballynenagh Ballinaclough, Carrig Rua, Nenagh and Cloughjordan. Sadly missed by his loving parents Kieran & Teresa, sisters Una, Rita & Claire. Brother in law Declan (Daniels), Nephews Brian, Shane & Mark. Godfather John, Aunts, uncles relatives neighbours and friends.

May Denis Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home in Ballinaclough (E45 AX53) THIS Tuesday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Wednesday for Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.45 o'c. (Livestream details to follow) with Cremation service at 1 o'c at Shannon Crematorium. Livestream on shannoncrematorium.com

House strictly private on Wednesday. Family flowers only, donations if desired to idonate.ie/CARMHA