Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 25

Patrick (Paddy) Quinlan

Formerly of James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Paddy Quinlan (formerly of James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town and Knocknavar, Cappawhite), August 24th 2022. Predeceased by his son John and his brothers Martin, Jack and Mick, sister Maureen and recently deceased nephews Foxy and Frank and niece Marie.

Deeply regretted by his sons Denis and Thomas, grandsons Ryan and Stefan, Ryan’s partner Paulina and son Tommy, sister Biddy Kennedy (Cappawhite), daughter-in-law Roberta, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and all his carers especially Alison and all the Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Thursday evening, 25th August, from 5.30 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Friday at 12 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Mary Murphy (née Skehan)

Longorchard, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Mary Murphy (nee Skehan) Longorchard, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 23rd of August 2022, predeceased by her husband Derry. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons, Thomas, Geard and Derry, daughters in law Lucy and Jane, brother John, sisters Noreen and Eileen, sister-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy at 7. 30 pm to arrive at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Kathleen Maher (née Ryan)

56 Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary

Kathleen, peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Loving mother of Emmet and Eoin and sister of Ned and Breda. Predeceased by her husband Brendan, son E. Patrick grandchildren Pat and Séan and her brothers Sean, Gerry, Pat and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Evan, Oisín, Neil, Caoimhe and Noah, daughters-in-law Majella and Emer, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, on Thursday evening, 25th August, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Kathleen's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday morning, 26th August, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to

https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/

John Floyd

Lacken, Birdhill, Tipperary

Floyd, John, Lacken, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. August 24th 2022 peacefully. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, daughters Mary, Anne, Therese, Aisling, and Paula, son William, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandson, sisters Kathleen and Josie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday 26th August from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill on Saturday 27th August for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.