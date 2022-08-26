Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 26

Angela Mulcahy (née Fogarty)

Shanbally, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Angela Mulcahy (née Fogarty), Shanbally, Lisronagh and formerly Doon, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Angela passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her husband John, son Kevin, grandchildren Lucy, Lilly and Penny, brothers, sister, Kevin’s partner Eva, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal afterwards to St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Catherine (Kathleen) Lawlor (née Downey)

Brodeen, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Lawlor (nee Downey) Brodeen, Tipperary Town and formerly of Shanballymore, Tipperary, August 24th 2022 Catherine (Kathleen). Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Tony and John, daughters Maria and Bernadette, brother Thomas, sisters Margaret, Mary, Teresa and Noreen, sons in law Tim Curran and Eugene Lennon and daughter in law Helena, sister in law Mary, brother in law P.J., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road Tipperary Town this Friday, August 26th 2022, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Catherine will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Saturday, August 27th, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private please.

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

David (Davy) Heelan

Station Road, Dundrum, Tipperary / Cashel, Tipperary

Heelan: 10 Station Road, Dundrum and formerly 13 Abbey side, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. August 25th 2022 (Peacefully after a short illness) at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. David (Davy): Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Tiny, grandson David, brother Stephen,sisters Hilda, Jackie, Denise and Deirdre. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons Michael ,Shane and Gary, daughter Joanne, 9 grandchildren, brother, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (E34 HT21) this Saturday (August 27th) from 4pm until 7pm. Arriving the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:00am followed by burial in St Senan’s Cemetery Knockavilla.

Mary Devery (née McGoldrick)

Parkroe, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Killygordon, Donegal

Devery, Mary (nee McGoldrick) (Parkroe, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon, Co. Donegal) died peacefully on Thursday, 25th August 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her home. Predeceased by her parents Madge and Laurence and brothers Sean and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, sons Kieran, Laurence and Padraig, sister Alice, brother PJ, daughters-in-law Jillian and Amy, grandchildren Dylan, Izzy, Adam and Willow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, especially her good friend Phil, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence E34 YF76 Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm.

Marie Bowe (née Gregory)

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Tipperary University Hospital. Marie, wife of the late John, beloved mother of Majella. Avril and Catherine, sadly missed by her loving brothers and sisters, sons-in-law Cyril and Dave, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock with removal on Sunday afternoon to Ss.Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 1.15 o'clock for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'clock followed by interment in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Marie's funeral mass can be viewed on

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul