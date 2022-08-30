Search

30 Aug 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 30

Rest in Peace

Deaths in Louth - Thursday June 14th 2018

Deaths notices for Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 7:30 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Margaret Tierney (née McInerney)
Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret Tierney (nee McInerney) peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, daughters Sandra and Claire, son Ger, sons in law Tony and Darren and daughter in law Valerie, grandchildren Emer, James, Siobhan, Eoin, Harry, Ivy and Rueben, sister Marie, brother Joe, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret's gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Tuesday the 30th of August at 6:30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving for 11:30am on Wednesday the 31st to the Church of Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, burial afterwards in Ballina, Church grounds. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : http://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish/

Frances Quinlan (née Kennedy)
Ballykisteen Lodge, Tipperary

Quinlan Frances (nee Kennedy) Ballykisteen Lodge, Tipperary, peacefully in the tender care of the Staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick on Monday 29th August 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Philip and infant son John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son Philip, daughters Josephine (Kelly), Kate (Downey) and Toni (Nolan), adored grandchildren Louise, Brendan, Ben, Gavin, Jack and Edward, great grandson Kove, sister Mary (Stapleton), daughter-in-law Caitriona, sons-in-law John, Liam and Frankie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Tuesday evening, 30th August from 5.30 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead (arriving at 7.45 pm approx). Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Sheila O'Neill (née Sullivan)
Clashganny, Newcastle, Tipperary

Born into Eternal Life in her 96th year, Sheila O’Neill (nee Sullivan), late of Clashganny, Newcastle, Clonmel and formerly of Ballybeg, Newcastle and Kenmare, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.
 
Predeceased by her late husbands, Thomas Hogan and Edward O’Neill. Deeply regretted by her beloved daughters, Mary (Rush), Catherine (Hackett), Ann (Cullinan) and Breda (Brophy), her sons-in-law Tony, Seamus, PJ and Ned, her cherished grandchildren, Ann-Marie, Antoinette, Fiona, Sinead, John, Alan, Lee, Claire, Aisling and Roisín, great grandchildren, her dear friend Peggy, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.
 
May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, 31st August from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.00 am for Requiem Mass on Thursday 1st September 2022 followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

Ellen (Nellie) Nugent (née Mangan)
“Peace Haven”, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Nugent (nee Mangan), “Peace Haven”, Kilmacomma and formerly Greenane, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Nellie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday evening in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, she will be sadly missed by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Gretta and Gerald, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media