Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 30

Margaret Tierney (née McInerney)

Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret Tierney (nee McInerney) peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, daughters Sandra and Claire, son Ger, sons in law Tony and Darren and daughter in law Valerie, grandchildren Emer, James, Siobhan, Eoin, Harry, Ivy and Rueben, sister Marie, brother Joe, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Margaret's gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Tuesday the 30th of August at 6:30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving for 11:30am on Wednesday the 31st to the Church of Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, burial afterwards in Ballina, Church grounds. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : http://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish/

Frances Quinlan (née Kennedy)

Ballykisteen Lodge, Tipperary

Quinlan Frances (nee Kennedy) Ballykisteen Lodge, Tipperary, peacefully in the tender care of the Staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick on Monday 29th August 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Philip and infant son John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son Philip, daughters Josephine (Kelly), Kate (Downey) and Toni (Nolan), adored grandchildren Louise, Brendan, Ben, Gavin, Jack and Edward, great grandson Kove, sister Mary (Stapleton), daughter-in-law Caitriona, sons-in-law John, Liam and Frankie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Tuesday evening, 30th August from 5.30 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead (arriving at 7.45 pm approx). Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Sheila O'Neill (née Sullivan)

Clashganny, Newcastle, Tipperary

Born into Eternal Life in her 96th year, Sheila O’Neill (nee Sullivan), late of Clashganny, Newcastle, Clonmel and formerly of Ballybeg, Newcastle and Kenmare, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital.



Predeceased by her late husbands, Thomas Hogan and Edward O’Neill. Deeply regretted by her beloved daughters, Mary (Rush), Catherine (Hackett), Ann (Cullinan) and Breda (Brophy), her sons-in-law Tony, Seamus, PJ and Ned, her cherished grandchildren, Ann-Marie, Antoinette, Fiona, Sinead, John, Alan, Lee, Claire, Aisling and Roisín, great grandchildren, her dear friend Peggy, cousins, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.



May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, 31st August from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.00 am for Requiem Mass on Thursday 1st September 2022 followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Newcastle.

Ellen (Nellie) Nugent (née Mangan)

“Peace Haven”, Kilmacomma, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Nugent (nee Mangan), “Peace Haven”, Kilmacomma and formerly Greenane, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Nellie passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday evening in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, she will be sadly missed by her son Paul, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Gretta and Gerald, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis