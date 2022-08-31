Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 31

Willam (Willy) Keating

Bohernagorue, Clogheen, Tipperary

Willam (Willy),Keating (Bohernagorue, Clogheen, Co. Tippeary) August 30th 2022, peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and James, sisters Ann and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at St.Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arrival at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

Robert (Rob) Hicks

1 Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Robert Hicks, 1 Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. August 30th 2022, after a short illness bravely borne.

Rob, deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Jane, daughter Mollie-Mae; sons: Michael, Andre, Liam, Tyler, Kaya and Rory, grandchildren: Ellie and Jake; brothers: Phil, Paul and Martin; sisters: Gail and Deborah; mother Val, nephews: Rhyen, Richard, Rhys, Rheo, Corey and Jordan; nieces: Nichola and Sophie, brothers in law, sisters in law, his lifelong friend and brother in law Jonathan Shortt, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, 31st August, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st September, at 1pm in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by cremation in The Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Family Flowers Only

House Private Please

Raymond (Ray) Hallissey

Orchard Crescent and formerly Carrick Road Portlaw Co Waterford, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Portlaw, Waterford

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, daughter Lisa, brother's and sisters James, Chris, Brid, Maria and the late Eileen, sister-in-law, brother in law, Son in law Shane, grandchildren Josh and Clíona, nieces nephews relatives and friends, May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday the 1st September from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Patrick's Church Portlaw on Friday the 2nd September for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the COPD Ireland thank you.