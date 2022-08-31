Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 31

Tipperary notices
Willam (Willy) Keating
Bohernagorue, Clogheen, Tipperary
Willam (Willy),Keating (Bohernagorue, Clogheen, Co. Tippeary) August 30th 2022, peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and James, sisters Ann and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at St.Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arrival at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.
Robert (Rob) Hicks
1 Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, Tipperary
Robert Hicks, 1 Killaghy Crescent, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. August 30th 2022, after a short illness bravely borne.
Rob, deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Jane, daughter Mollie-Mae; sons: Michael, Andre, Liam, Tyler, Kaya and Rory, grandchildren: Ellie and Jake; brothers: Phil, Paul and Martin; sisters: Gail and Deborah; mother Val, nephews: Rhyen, Richard, Rhys, Rheo, Corey and Jordan; nieces: Nichola and Sophie, brothers in law, sisters in law, his lifelong friend and brother in law Jonathan Shortt, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
May he Rest in Peace
Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, 31st August, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st September, at 1pm in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by cremation in The Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
Family Flowers Only
House Private Please
Raymond (Ray) Hallissey
Orchard Crescent and formerly Carrick Road Portlaw Co Waterford, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Portlaw, Waterford
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, daughter Lisa, brother's and sisters James, Chris, Brid, Maria and the late Eileen, sister-in-law, brother in law, Son in law Shane, grandchildren Josh and Clíona, nieces nephews relatives and friends, May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday the 1st September from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Patrick's Church Portlaw on Friday the 2nd September for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the COPD Ireland thank you.
Colm Purcell (156) and Eoin Morrissey (13) were all smiles crossing Sir Thomas’s Bridge at Ferryhouse during Sunday’s half marathon
My ideal place is a small fishing village with a crescent shaped soft white sand beach protected by a sheltered cove and surrounded by an amphitheatre of mountains.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.