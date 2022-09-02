Search

02 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 2

Rest in Peace

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

02 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

Peader Purcell
Moher, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by his sister Anna and her husband Dan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Cathal, daughters Sheena and Aoife and their partners Colm and Owen, grandchildren Ally, Evan, Calin and Aila, brother Pakie, sisters Shelia (Barry) and Maudie (Ryan), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Coman
Ballygammane, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his infant son David, brothers Jimmy, John and Justin. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Maureen, daughter Anne Marie, sons Donnacha and Brian, grandchildren Emily, Sean, Kayla, Rian and Bree, son-in-law Ger, daughters-in-law Emily and Sarah, brother Paddy, sister Mary (Cummins), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 2nd Sept., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 3rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. 

Noel Cawley
Cullina, Ballina, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Noel Cawley, Cullina, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, peacefully in Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Peggy and son Thomas Martin. Sadly missed by his sister Joan, Teresa, brother Junie and Dermot, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Noel's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe tomorrow, Friday, the 2nd of September, at 6:30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina on Saturday, the 3rd of September, for 11:30am mass, burial afterwards in Church grounds. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link :

www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher/

If you would like to leave a personal message for Noel's family, please do so in the condolence book below, this will be greatly appreciated by the Cawley family.

