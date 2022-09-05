Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 5

Veronica Gowings (née Bryan)

Corloughan, Piltown, Kilkenny / Callan, Kilkenny / Waterford / Tipperary

Veronica Gowings (Née Bryan), Corloughan, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Mellow’s Park, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Unexpectedly, at University Hospital Waterford on Thursday, 1st September 2022. Predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents Molly and Jack, brother Michael and her sisters Peggy and Angela.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Tara, Siobhan and Dawn, grandsons Jamie and Jacob, grand-daughter Julianna, sons-in-law Gerry and Miguel, brothers Kevin and Seán, sisters Molly and Gay, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law Roy and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Veronica Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Piltown for Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link;

https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown

Marjie Eldridge (née Coughlan)

Rathdermot, Bansha, Tipperary

Eldridge, (nee Coughlan), Rathdermot, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, September 2nd 2022, Marjie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Susan, son Michael, grandchildren Tony + Ciara, daughter in law Sue, brother Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Marjie will take place at 11am in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Monday, September 5th, and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary (Maureen) Ryan (née O'Shea)

4 Moore Street, Cappamore, Limerick / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Mary (Maureen) Ryan (nee O’Shea) (4 Moore Street, Cappamore, Co. Limerick) September 3rd 2022, peacefully in Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Josie and Paddy and sister Sadie.

Sadly missed and fondly loved by her husband Jimmy, sons Michael, Joseph and Daniel, daughter Mary, sister Margaret, brothers Sean and Laurence, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 5 pm until 7 pm. Arriving in St. Michael’s Church Cappamore Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Donal O'Keeffe

Wexford/Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Donal O´Keeffe who passed away peacefully at Wexford General Hospital on Friday September 2, 2022 following a road traffic accident. Donal was a beloved husband and devoted father and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, sons Donal and Bobby, daughter Aoife, brothers Tom, Sean, Diarmuid, his sister Noreen, his late brother Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Annunciation Clonard, Wexford for funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Wexford General Hospital ICU.

You are welcome to join in the celebration of Donal’s funeral Mass on

www.facebook.com/Church-of-the-Annunciation-Clonard-Parish-123294694412/

Maura Lawrence (née O'Donnell)

Mothel Road Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Suddenly In the loving care of Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick Beg. Predeceased by her husband, John, and son, Hugo. Beloved mother of Frank, Tony and Des and grandmother of Stacey. Sadly missed by her brother, Vincent, and sister, Kathleen, extended Lawrence and O'Donnell families, cousins and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday, 7 September, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only.

Christopher (Christy) Ryan

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Ryan (L), Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Christopher (Christy), 3rd September 2022, (peacefully) at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved son of the late Martin and Winifred, brother of the late Mick, John, Larry, Martin, Dan and the recently deceased Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Anne (Dublin), Sheila (Rostrevor) and Mary (London), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening from 6 o’clock at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 o’ clock, with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Christy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/christy-ryan/

“May he Rest in Peace”

Joan Ryan (née Maguire)

Lisava Tce., Cahir, Tipperary

Joan passed, peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Martha's Nursing Home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband Jerry, daughters Mary and Joan, grandchildren Ger, Rachel, Nathan and Evan, great-granddaughter Evie, son in law TJ., brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.oc to 7.oc. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish, please use the link below to convey your condolences to the Ryan family.

May She Rest In Peace

Patrick - Paddy o'Sullivan

Rathkeevan, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Patrick - Paddy O' Sullivan, Rathkeevan, Cahir Road, Clonmel Co.Tipperary. 3rd September 2022 peacefully after a long illness in the tender loving care of St.Theresa Nursing Home Cashel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Oliver, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

THOMAS (TOM) LYONS

Foxfort, Bansha, Tipperary

LYONS , Foxfort, Bansha, Co Tipperary – 3rd September 2022. Unexpectedly at home; Tom – (predeceased by his parents Tom & Nan and his brother John). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Ned, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest in Peace

No flowers by request please, donations, in lieu, can be made to The Irish Kidney Association.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Darmody (née McGill)

Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary / Roscrea, Tipperary

Mary Darmody (McGill) Cherrymount, Clonmel and late of Roscrea Co. Tipperary. 3rd September 2022 peacefully at her residence. (Wife of the late Terry Darmody). Sadly missed by her loving children Maranne, Aidan, Pádraig and Oonagh, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Mary’s Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Wednesday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Mary CROKE (née Flanagan)

Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary

September 3rd 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge surrounded by her loving family. Mary, beloved wife of the late William (Billy), daughter of the late Paddy & Josephine, sister of the late Patricia & Veronica and aunt of the late John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Liam, sisters Ann Fogarty and Eileen D’Arcy, brother Andy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Liam would like to express his gratitude to all the Medical Services, Medical Personnel and everyone who cared for Mary during her long illness for their care and professionalism. Your kindness is very much appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Tara Callery (née Purcell)

Ard Caoin, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tara Callery (nee Purcell) Ard Caoin, Clonmel Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on September 3rd 2022 surrounded by her family. Tara will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her parents Pat and Joan Purcell, by her beloved children Róise and Seán and their father John, by her sisters Caroline and Emer, brother Paul, and her partner Eamon, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and colleagues.

May She Rest in Peace

Tara will be reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home Kickham St., Clonmel (E91PK19) on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary's Church Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.