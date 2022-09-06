Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 6

David Power

Rathcabbin, Tipperary

David Power, Rathcabbin and formerly of Lorrha, Nenagh. Suddenly, after an illness, at Tullamore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife Jacinta, sons Gerald, Dermot and Emmet daughter Catherine , daughters in law Claudia and Aisling, son in law David, grandchildren Ruairí and Fionn, sisters Ann Power and Peggy Mc Cann, brother in law Bob Mc Cann, sister in law Jean Bauress, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland, Rathcabbin, on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care Ireland.

Maisie Minogue (née Landy)

Newline, Parkmore, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Portlaoise General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her father Mathew, mother Catherine,sisters Nuala, Kathleen and brother Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Mick, sons Paul, Daithi, Aiden and Michael Jnr.,daughters Carmel, Valerie and Ciara, brother Matt, sister Shiela, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Tierney's Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm to 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am from her residence for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please.

(Due to on-site works there will be no parking available at Tierney's Funeral Home.)

Hitchman Mildred (Millie) (née Coomer)

Farney's Cross, Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Hitchman (nee Coomer), Mildred (Millie), Farney's Cross, Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and late of Liverpool, September 3rd 2022.(Peacefully) at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Roger. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Carl, daughter Jayne, grandchildren Ellen, Jason and the late Matthew, son in law Aidan, daughter in law Sue, sister Joyce, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Rest

Funeral Arrangements Later

Timothy (Tim) Maher

Raheny, Dublin / Tipperary

Maher, Timothy (Tim) (late of Raheny and Tipperary, retired from An Post Harmonstown and CIE), passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Beaumont Hospital on 1st September 2022. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of John, Mary, Phyllis, Michael, Paula, Chris and Geraldine. Predeceased by his sons Timothy, Martin, Anthony and Joseph..Sadly missed by sons in law Pat and Robert, daughters in law Ruth and Sarah, grandchildren Robert, Sarah, Craig, Mark, Aoife, Aisling and Isobel, great grandchildren Elsie, Juliet, Cate and Eoin, sisters in law and brothers in law.



No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, in Tim's memory, can be made to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. via the following link https://www.sfh.ie/donate



Rest in Peace



Timothy will be reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on Thursday, 8th September, from 3.00-5.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, 9th September, at 10.00am at Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny, this can be viewed via the following link https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ followed by Cremation in Glasnevin this can be viewed via the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

MARION (MARIE) KELLY (née TEEFEY)

St. Patrick's Terrace & late of Carrigatoher P.O. & Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Carrigatoher P.O. & Ardcroney. (Peacefully) after an illness surrounded by her cherished family at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy Kelly, mother Kathleen, father Michael, sister Patricia & brother Oliver. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Sean, Liam, Catriona & Marese, son in law Ciaran, grandchildren Cliodhna, Eimer, James & Billy, brothers and sisters, aunts, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.



May Marie Rest In Peace



Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains will arrive at Ballywilliam Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/

Sean Hayden

Cooleeney, Moyne, Tipperary

Sean Hayden, Cooleeney, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, September 5th 2022, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Nora-Mae, sisters Mary, Anne (Hannie) and Nellie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Mark and Ailbe, daughters-in-law Therese and Karen, grandchildren Erin, Sara and Ciara, brother Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41 K446) on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary's Church, Moyne, arriving at 11 o'clock with Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided below. Sean's funeral Mass can be viewed live by pressing on the following link www.churchcamlive.ie.

Tony Curran

Moyglass, Tipperary / Fethard, Tipperary

Tony Curran, Moyglass, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, September 5th 2022. Deeply regretted by his wife Liz, son Anthony, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday September 6th from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass on Wednesday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at churchcamlive.ie

JOHN ANTHONY

St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A. Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A. and, Piltown, Kilkenny / Tipperary

30th August 2022 in St. Louis, U.S.A. Beloved husband of Alona, son of the Edward and Eimear Anthony. Wonderful Dad to Savannah, his daughter. Loving brother to his four sisters, Emer (McNamara), Maureen (Palmisano), Maeve (White) and Julie (Baker). Favourite Uncle to his nieces and nephews. Sadly mourned by his Aunt, Aideen (Frediani), uncle, Fr Enda Bourke. Pre-deceased by his Dad, Edward, his uncles, Joe, John, James, Christy and his aunts, Betty and Maureen. John will be really missed by his many cousins, friends, colleagues and neighbours. Although he grew up, worked and lived in the USA, a big part of him was rooted in Ireland, especially Piltown, Cloughjordan and Dunmore East, where he spent most of his holidays. He lived a very happy year of his youth in Piltown.

Funeral has already taken place in Cleveland, U.S.A., where he grew up and his mother and sisters live.

Rest in Peace John.



