Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 7

Edmund Hunter

Ballylooby, Tipperary / Antrim

The death has occurred of Edmund Hunter, of Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary, and formerly of Chatham, Armoy, Co. Antrim. on Monday, 5th September, 2022, peacefully in his 93rd year, with his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved father of Marise, William (Liam), Clare, Marguerite, and Paul. Father in law of Steve, Mary, Tommy, and Marina. Devoted Granda to his thirteen grandchildren and proud Granda-man to his ten great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his brother George, sisters Eilish, Rita, Charlotte, Mary, Marjorie, sister in law Mary, brother in law Kevin, together with their extended families, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at the Church of Our Lady and St Kieran, Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, on Wednesday, 7th September, at 10.00am. Removal afterwards to St Olcan's Church, Armoy, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, on Thursday, 8th September, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be sent to Leukaemia and Lymphona NI (llni.co.uk).

"Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis"

Mildred (Millie) Hitchman (née Coomer)

Farney's Cross, Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Hitchman (nee Coomer), Mildred (Millie), Farney's Cross, Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary and late of Liverpool, September 3rd 2022.(Peacefully) at the University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Roger. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Carl, daughter Jayne, grandchildren Ellen, Jason and the late Matthew, son in law Aidan, daughter in law Sue, sister Joyce, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Rest

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Service this Friday at Shannon Crematorium at 11am followed by cremation.

Kitty Dowley (née Ryan)

Connolly Park, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and son Steven. Deeply regretted by her children Patsy, Breda, Michael, Thomas, Marie, Kay, Richie, Josephine, Caroline and Roseline, sisters Breda and Agnes, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 8th Sept., from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving for requiem Mass on Friday, the 9th Sept., at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Michael Cullinan

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Cullinan, Griffith Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Newcastle, Co. Tipperary. Michael passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday evening. Predeceased by his wife Helen, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Michelle (Stafford) and Elaine, son Paul, grandchildren Abban, Oran, Lauren, Dara and Eve, brothers P.J., Martin, Noel and Anthony, sisters Frances (O'Gorman) and Caroline (Hayes), son-in-law Ros, Elaine’s partner Mark, daughter-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab “Newcastle”. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

ELIZABETH (BETTY) BOWEN

Corbally, Drangan, Tipperary / Midleton, Cork

Bowen, Corbally, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Water-rock, Midleton, Co. Cork, September 4th 2022, peacefully, in her 87th year, in the wonderful care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel. Elizabeth Anne, dearest sister of Mary Cecelia and John. Pre-deceased by her sisters Rosemary and Deirdre. Sadly missed by Karl and all the family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Wednesday, September 7th, from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 8th, at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association.

House Private Please