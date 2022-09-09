Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 9

Tipperary deaths
Andy Ryan
Tudor Grove, Ashbourne, Meath / Drombane, Tipperary
Andy, formerly of Gortahoola, Drumbane, Co Tipperary. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his loving wife Mary. Dear father of Stephen, Ken, Sínead and Lorraine. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Robert, David, Tadhg, Donnacha, Enya and Madeline, sons-in-law Sean, Brian and Daniel, daughter-in-law Tamara, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many good neighbours and friends.
May Andy Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
Wilfred Moloney
New Road, Roscrea, Tipperary
Peacefully, in the excellent care of the Regional Hospital, Limerick. Dearly loved husband of Rosaleen and cherished father of Denis, Ken and Lynn, father-in-law of Karen, Helen and the late Neville, adored grandfather of Nicole, Natasha and Ben, twin sister Doris, sister Esther and brother Ivor,
Predeceased by his brothers Robert, Arthur, Harold, Jack and his beloved brother-in-law David.
Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Ruth and Jane along with his many nieces and nephews. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle, his many friends and dear neighbours.
Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Friday evening from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Private removal from his residence on Saturday at 1.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland, Roscrea (E53 FT54) for Funeral Service at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.
"At Peace"
(Due to works at Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea there will be very limited parking available).
ROGER GRATTON
St Johns Terrace & late of Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary
Predeceased by his beloved parents Ray & Ann and sister Frances. Will be sadly missed by his loving sister Louise and brother Paul, sister in law Bernie and by Matt, nieces Zoey & Jorja and nephews Adam & Ryan, his faithful forever friend Bella, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May Roger Rest In Peace
Reposing at his sister Louise's Home No.8 Lower Ormond Street Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. His remains will arrive at St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c with the Livestream on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.
Gene Farrell
Noordwaal, Huizen, The Netherlands and formerly Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary
The death has occurred of Gene Farrell, Noordwall, Huizen, the Netherlands and formerly Barron Park, Clonmel. Gene, passed away on Monday 5th September at her residence following a long illness.She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, son Delaga, daughter Ciara, ex-husband Pat McCardle, mother Mary, father Bob, brothers Joe, Brian, David, Robert and Conor, sisters Terri, Pauline and valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles and aunts, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Margaret and Ray, extended family and her many friends.
May Gene Rest In Peace
Cremation service will be held in Huizen on Monday, September 12th, at 9.30am Irish time and can be viewed at the following link
www.liveuitzendingen.nl
A memorial mass to celebrate Gene's life will be held in Clonmel at a later date.
Mike Brennan
The Island, Borrisokane, Tipperary
Funeral Arrangements Later
A two-day golf tournament has been arranged for Friday September 16 and Saturday, September 17 at Cahir Park Golf Club in memory of the late Gavin McGuirk.
