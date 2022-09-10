Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 10

BILLY SHEPPARD

McDonagh Avenue, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Peacefully on 9th Sept. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy and sisters Angela, Carmel & Kay, brother Diarmuid, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace

Reposing at SS.Michael's and John's Church, Cloughjrdan this Sunday from 4 o'c to 6,30 o'c. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 o'c. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/ House Private Please.

Liam O'Keeffe

8, Riverview, Ballyporeen, Tipperary / Mitchelstown, Cork

O’Keeffe (Ballyporeen, Mitchelstown & Tallow) On September 9th, 2022, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, LIAM (Driver, Jim Linehan Transport), 8, Riverview, Ballyporeen and late of St. Fanahan’s Place, Mitchelstown and Knockanore, Tallow.

Beloved son of the late Conor and Mary and dear brother of Francis and Gay. Sadly missed by his brother, sister, his partner Jean Cashman, nephew Eamonn, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Community Hall, Ballyporeen on Saturday evening (10th September) from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. followed by removal to the Church of The Assumption, Ballyporeen. Funeral Mass on Sunday (11th September) at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the livestream service Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary - Convent Road, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, Ireland (churchservices.tv)

Jimmy Morrissey

Gotinstown, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

Morrissey, Gotinstown, Tipperary Town and late of Doonageeha, Newcastle, Co. Tipperary, in his 86th year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Jimmy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, daughters Anne and Olivia, son-in-law John Mullins, granddaughter Shirley and partner Tom, grandson Ivan and partner Olivia, his three great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on this Saturday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Jimmy will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead, on Sunday, September 11th 2022, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Tipperary Town.

Gretta Barrett (née O'Donnell)

Glounthaune, Cork / Tipperary

BARRETT (Glounthaune and formerly of Kilcash, Co. Tipperary): On 8th September 2022, peacefully in the presence of her family, GRETTA (née O’Donnell), dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Bryan, Vincent, Barbara, Desmond, James and the late Suzanne, dear sister of Claire and the late Bernard, Philomena and Vera (Snowdon).

Lovingly remembered by her family, daughters-in-law Olivia and Anne, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Ailbhe, Ciara, Niamh, Desmond, Jane, Laura, Brian, Cael, Saidhbhin and Garbhán, extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire on Sunday (September 11th) from 3.00pm to 4.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Monday (September 12th) in the Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune which can be viewed on https://glounthaune-church-1.click2stream.com/

Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Family flowers only please.

Please leave your personal message for Gretta's family on the condolence section below or through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Michael (Mick) PHELAN

Marble Crest, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tipperary

Phelan (Marble Crest, Kilkenny and formerly of Gortnahoe, Co. Tipperary) 9th September 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael (Mick) (retired Garda Síochána), predeceased by his loving daughter Clodagh and more recently by his brother Liam, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Brian, Anna, Grainne and Michael, sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Tom, sisters Rita and Maureen, sons-in-law Warren and PJ, daughters-in-law Emer and Julie, grandchildren James, Daniel, Alex, Arran, Roisín, Ciara and Finnian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mick Rest in Peace

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Sunday (11th Sept) from 4pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayer's at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

House private please.

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team at https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Evie Magnier Stockwell (née Hallinan)

Railway House, Farnaleen, Fethard, Tipperary, E91 KN77

Magnier Stockwell, Evie (nee Hallinan), Saturday September 10th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom and son Peter. Deeply regretted by her daughter Anne, sons John and David and by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing at the Railway House, Farnaleen, Fethard, Co Tipperary (E91KN77) from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday. Funeral at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Fethard, on Monday 12th September at 2pm followed by private burial in Kilcrumper Old Cemetery in Fermoy. House strictly private on Monday.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Injured Jockey's Fund. The Funeral Mass can be watched online at http://parishchurch.net/.

Billy Boyle

Coolagorna, Borrisokane, Tipperary, E45 Y952

The death has occurred of Billy Boyle Coolagorna, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary 10th September 2022. Billy died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Dear father of Liam, John, Mary, Noeleen and Margaret, son in law John Gavin, daughters in law Carmel and Theresa Boyle. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces nephews and his many good neighbors and friends

May Billy Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Mary’s home ( E45Y952) this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St Flannan’s Church Ardcroney arriving at 1-45pm for funeral mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery Ardcroney. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Center.

House strictly private on Monday morning.