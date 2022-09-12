Search

12 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 12

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

12 Sept 2022 9:18 AM

Eileen Holmes (née Carr)
Gilmartin Park, Murroe, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary

Holmes (nee Carr), Eileen, Gilmartin Park, Murroe, Co. Limerick and formerly of Cork Road, Newport, 10th September 2022, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family at the University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, sons Nigel and Darryl, daughter in law Michelle, grandchildren, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Nigel’s home Rath Murroe (Eircode V94 A5FT) on Tuesday, 13th September, from 4pm to 8pm. Arrival on Wednesday 14th to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

John O'hUllachain (O'Houlihan)
New Ross, Wexford / Clogheen, Tipperary

O’hULLACHAIN (O’HOULIHAN) (New Ross, Co. Wexford & Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) on September 5th, 2022, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital, JOHN. Fondly remembered & sadly missed by the Hickey family, relatives and his many friends.

Visitation at O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home, North Gate Bridge, on Wednesday from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Thursday at 4:00pm. All welcome.

Sr. Miriam O'Byrne
Thurles, Tipperary

Sr. Miriam O'Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, September 11th, 2022, in the loving care of the Staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by her sisters Marie and Addie and her brothers Ted, John, Aidan and Rory. Deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community and Congregation, her sisters Sr. Ann, Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, (Scotland) and Pauline Clark, Ontario, Canada, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles, on this Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Convent Chapel followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

LIAM MAHER
Rath, Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly

Peacefully, after a short illness at Midlands General Hospital, Portlaoise, on 10th Sept 2022. Pre-deceased by his beloved sisters Sadie O'Donnell & Rita Sharkey. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Nora and cherished daughters Jennifer, Emily & Margaret, son in law Zack, grandchildren Holly & Harvey, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5 o'c concluding with Rosary at 7 o'c. His remains will arrive to St. Joseph's Church, Moneygall, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

Mary Lillis (née Donnelly)
16 Church Road, Borrisokane, Tipperary, E45 YX32

The death has occurred of Mary Lillis (nee Donnelly ) formerly of Greyford on the 10th of September 2022. Mary, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her adoring husband Eddie, brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken sons Seamus and Edward jnr daughters Catherine (Coen), Mary (Hartnett) and Tina(Coen), sons in law John, James and David, daughters in law Margaret and Antoinette, grandchildren Níamh, Séan, Mairéad,Edel, Nicola, Tara, David, Leah, Áine, Lisa, Padraig, Jamie and there partners, nieces, nephews, brother, sister in law, kind neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in her home On Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning from her home to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 11-45 am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly Private On Tuesday Morning, Please.

Mass can be viewed on churchcamlive.ie

