Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 16

Ben O'Sullivan

Cormackstown, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 W882 / Holycross, Tipperary

Will be sadly missed by his heart broken family, parents Donnacha and Mary, sister Aisling, brother Conor, Granny O' Sullivan and Granny Walsh, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, car enthusiast community, many great friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 17th September, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Sunday, 18th September, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

House Private on Sunday Morning Please.

Maidie KELLY (née Tuohy)

Nodstown, Boherlahan, Tipperary

Kelly (nee Tuohy), Nodstown, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, September 14th 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Maidie, beloved sister of the late Phyllis, Mikey Joe & Mossie and mother-in-law of the late Donny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, family Geraldine Keane, P.J., Mary Clegg, Caroline Nerz and Liam, sons-in-law Jim and Vinny, daughter-in-law Martina, her 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Carol, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Ina Gleeson

Meldena, Cara St, Clones, Monaghan, H23 V215 / Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Ina Gleeson, Meldena, Cara St., Clones, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Castlecranna, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, September 15th, peacefully, at Our Lady's of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in the loving care of the staff, after a short illness. Ina will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her brother Brian, sisters-in-law Rita, Bridie and Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends Valerie and John Joe Crowley, Carers, neighbours, her friends in Clones and Tipperary, and by all who knew and loved Ina.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Ina will repose at her late residence in Clones on Friday evening, 16th September, from 5pm to 8pm with removal on Saturday afternoon at 2pm to arrive at Boher Church, Ballina, Co Tipperary for 7.30pm. Ian's Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday at 10am followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Bridget Reale (née O'Mahony)

4 Knockainey Road., Hospital, Limerick / New Inn, Tipperary

Bridget Reale née O'Mahony

4 Knockainey Road, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

Formerly of New Inn, Golden, Co. Tipperary.

Reteired Sarcistian, Bridget passed away peacefully 15/Sept/22 at the Mercy University Hospital Cork. Predeceased by her husband John (Duffy), sons Simon & John (Capper). Sadly missed by her loving family Sr. Brigid, Carolyn, Pat, Tom, Betty, Alice, Derek, Rita, Christy, Lorraine, Dessie, Fergal & Eddie, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Tommy, sisters Tess, Rita & Mary, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nieces nephews, cousins family relatives and friends.

Bridget will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Sunday (18 Sept. 22) from 4.30pm until 6pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital, Monday (19 Sept. 22) at 11.20am for 11.30am requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace