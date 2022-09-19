Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 19

Bernadette O'Shea (née Duggan)

Pinewood, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Bernadette, in her 96th year, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th September 2022 at University Hospital, Waterford. Predeceased by her husband, Dermot. Sadly missed by her sons, David & Gerard, daughters Mary & Gerardine, son-in-law Paul, and grandchildren, Aidan & Maeve, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Drohan's Funeral Home, Dungarvan, on Monday, 19th September, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Augustine’s Church, Abbeyside. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 20th September, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the Old Churchyard Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the South East Palliative Care Centre.

Livestream of Bernadette’s Funeral Mass will take place from 10.55am on Tuesday and can be viewed by following the link below:

https://abgparish.ie/live3/

Or on the ABG Parish Youtube Channel:

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCM_q15eoN7Ss7DG49BMWVPA

House private, please.

Mary O'Connell (née Hayes)

Mathew Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary

O’Connell (neé Hayes): Mathew Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. September 15th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Mary: In her 93rd year. Predeceased by her husband Denis and sister Mona O’Dwyer. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Joseph, daughters Denise and Edel, brother William Hayes, sister Joan Vaughan, grandchildren Jennifer and Ian O’Connell, Kyle, Owen, Fiona and Myles Traynor, Aaron, Tony, Lauren, Shane and Diarmuid Ryan, son in law Cornelius, The Hayes, O’Dwyer, Vaughan, Walsh and O’Rourke families, nephews, nieces, relatives, especially her carer Eileen Coen and all the Staff at the Golden Years, St Mary’s Thurles, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Monday at 11am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery Cashel. Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Niamh Nolan

Strabane, Tyrone / Tipperary

The death has taken place September 10th 2022

in New York of Niamh Nolan.

Dearly loved daughter of Joanne and Nick and much loved

granddaughter of the late Matt and Kathleen Nolan (née O`Kane)

late of Bridge Street, Strabane.

Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Sunday (September 18th)

from 6p.m. with removal at 7p.m. to St Mary`s Church, Melmount,

Strabane. Co. Tyrone.

Requiem Mass on (Monday September 19th) at 10.a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mum, dad and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Bridie Griffin (née O'Connell)

Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles, Tipperary / Kells, Meath / Tramore, Waterford

And formerly Kells, Co. Meath and Tramore, Co. Waterford. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of Mary O'Connor and staff of Acorn Lodge, Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Peter and daughter Kathy O'Brien. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Peter and Kieran, daughters Pauline, Una and Miriam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Joe, sister Mag, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 19th September from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday 20th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Bridie Gleeson (née Fennelly)

Bushfield, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary

Bridie Gleeson, nee Fennelly, Bushfield, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, September 15th 2022, peacefully, at UHL, predeceased by her beloved husband Timmy and brother Sean. Much loved and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Noreen, sister Judy, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 4pm with Rosary at 5.30pm. Funeral arriving on Monday to Boher Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Stroke Unit, Ward 3B, University Hospital Limerick.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

EILY MAY WALL (née HAYES)

Mill Road, (late of Lissaclárig), Skibbereen, Cork / Templemore, Tipperary

Wall, Mill Rd., Skibbereen, late of Lissaclárig and Templemore, Co. Tipperary. On September 18th, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, EILY MAY. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother to Carmel, John, Michael, Maeve, Fergus, Conor and Sinéad and sister to Pat Joe. Predeceased by her infant daughters Aileen and Barbara, granddaughter Fionnuala, brother Tommy Hayes, sisters Peggy Kingston and Anna O’Rourke. Mother in law to Shéa, Áine, Sheila, Harry, Gillian (B), Gillian (F) and Dave.

Lovingly remembered by her family, many relatives and friends, but most especially, by her 24 adored grandchildren, the real treasures of her long and wonderful life.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

James Prendergast

Pinewood Drive Clonmel and formerly of Clondonnell, Rathgormack, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Predeceased by his wife Nellie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Michele and son Denis, brothers Billy, Michael, Paddy, Maurice and Johnny, sister Joan, sister-in-law Eilie and Maura, brother-in -law Michael, grandchild Tom, daughter In law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Carrick on Suir, on Monday the 19th September from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack, on Tuesday the 20th of September for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jimmy Collins

Rossa Place and formerly of Belleen, Nenagh, Tipperary

Jimmy Collins, Rossa Place, Nenagh and formerly of Belleen, September 17th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Collins, brothers Paddy and Tommy and his sister Betty (Egan), Much loved and sadly missed by his devoted wife Hannah (nee Clifford), brothers John, Michael and Joe, sisters Mary, Ann, Phil and Theresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45WF59), from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Tuesday at 11.30am, via Hogan's Pass, to arrive at Carrig Church (Ballycommon), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery. Jimmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Go Live Stream facebook page at 12 noon.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Jerry Carew

Ballywalter, Golden, Tipperary

Carew: Ballywalter, Golden, Co. Tipperary, September 18th 2022.(Peacefully) in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Jerry: Predeceased by his parents Larry and Bridie and brother Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Moira, sisters Mary and Bridget, brother Tom, sister in law Jacinta, brother in law Tom, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, this Monday (September 19th), from 5pm with removal 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11:30am followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery.