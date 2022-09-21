Search

21 Sept 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 21

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Deaths notices for Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

THOMAS O'RIORDAN
Castlecourt Clancy Strand & late of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Millstreet, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary

Castlecourt, Clancy Strand & Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Millstreet, Co. Cork. (Formerly of Ordnance Survey Ireland). Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Brett), brothers William (Millstreet) and Anthony (Gort), sisters in law Catherine, Rita & Breda, brothers in law John, Tom & Seamus, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. His remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 2 o'c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

NOREEN O'BRIEN (née O'BRIEN)
Garnacanty, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Aherlow, Tipperary

NOREEN O'BRIEN (neé O'Brien), Garnacanty, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town & formerly Ballinacourty, Aherlow - 19th Sept. 2022 - (unexpectedly), predeceased by her parents Paddy & Josephine & her sister Mary (Condon); deeply regretted by her loving husband Des, her much loved daughters Sharon & Hilda (Morrissey), brother Eddie, son-in-law Keith, much loved and adored grandchildren Brian & Darragh, brother-in-law Bobby, sisters-in-law Ann & Deirdre, nieces Mary & Martina, relatives, extended family, neighbours & great friends, especially Helen.

May Noreen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (E34 CA40) this Wednesday (Sept.21st) from 5.30pm to 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Brendan O'Brien
Rosscarbery, Cork / Turners Cross, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien, Rosscarbery, (formerly of Nenagh and Upper Friars Road, Turners Cross, Cork) Brendan passed away peacefully on September 19th under the loving care of staff in Ward 3B at Cork University Hospital. Son of the late Paudie and Peg O'Brien, Brendan is survived by his brother Vincent and his wife Ber, his sister Mary Shanahan and her husband Diarmuid, and his aunt Nancy Ronan. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and their families, cousins, kind neighbours and close friends.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Rosscarbery on Wednesday, 21st September, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 22nd September, at 12 noon in St. Fachtna's Church, Rosscarbery followed by burial at Ross Abbey. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/rosscarbery. 

Margaret Firth (née Hayes)
formerly of Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret Firth (nee Hayes), late of Hayes Pub, Silver Street, Nenagh. Margaret died peacefully, after a long illness, in Washington DC, on July 25th 2022, surrounded by her beloved husband Brian, her children Jacquie, Shannon and Garriock, her daughter-in-law Barbara and cherished granddaughter Mairéad.

Predeceased by her parents JJ and Elsie Hayes and her brother PJ. Deeply mourned by her family, sisters Cora, Tempy, Milly, Bláithín and Jacqueline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and her many friends.

A Memorial Mass for Margaret, will be held in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12 noon, on Friday September 23rd, followed by burial of Margaret's ashes in Lisboney Cemetery. The Memorial Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Sean Keogh
St. Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sean Keogh (Queensland, Australia & late of St. Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) April 25th 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Keogh, brother Cathal, sisters Nonie, Mary, Peg, Kathleen and Teresa (Maher, Summerhill, Nenagh) Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty sons Michael & John, and daughter Kathleen.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning September 22nd 2022 at 11.a.m. at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial of ashes in Lisboney Cemetery.

John Brett
Clonmel Tyres Thomas St and Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Brett, Clonmel Tyres, Thomas Street/Comeragh Drive and formerly Pearse Park, Clonmel. Co Tipperary, 18th September 2022. Suddenly at his residence.

(Predeceased by his father Richie and nephew Baby Seamus)

Deeply mourned by his mother Rosie, cherished son Andrew, sisters Anna (Lanigan), Marian (Hetherton) and Tracy (O’Callaghan), adored grandsons Paul and Jason, nephews Seán, Michael and Rowan, nieces Emily, Kate and Moya, brothers-in-law Seámus, Oliver and Trevor, Andrew’s partner Kristin and his mother Moira, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family. John will be sadly missed by his special friends, customers and all who knew him.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday from 530pm to 8.30pm.

A private Cremation Service will take place on Friday.

House Private Please

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media