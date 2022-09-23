Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 23

Denis O'Sullivan

O'Rahilly Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork. Denis, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, beloved wife Stella, son Michael, daughter-in-law Sharon, his adored grand-daughters Sarah, Emily and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4.30pm with removal to Ss.Peter & Paul's church at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of attendance, messages of comfort and sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

House private at all times, please.

Gerard Kennedy

Banba Terrace, Kickham Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Gerard Kennedy, Hornchurch, Essex, UK, formerly Banba Terrace, Kickham Street, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie, brothers Tommy and Philip and sister Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ellen and son Gary, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Ryan and Liam, sisters Nancy and Teresa, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral will take place on October 5th in Hornchurch, Essex, UK.

Willie KELLY

Nodstown, Boherlahan, Cashel, Tipperary

Formerly of Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, September 22nd 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Willie, beloved husband of the recently deceased Maidie, brother of the late Paddy, Mary & Alice and father-in-law of the late Donny. Deeply regretted by his loving family Geraldine Keane, P.J., Mary Clegg, Caroline Nerz and Liam, sons-in-law Jim and Vinny, daughter-in-law Martina, his 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Noel McHugh

Comea, Kilfeacle, Tipperary / Ballybrack, Dublin

Noel McHugh, Comea, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary and formerly of 9 Oakton Park, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin, September 20th 2022, predeceased by his wife Lilly, brothers Michael, Vincent and Seamus and his sister Maura.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Susanne, sons John and Noel, sister Doreen, brothers Frank and Gerry, grandchildren Aidan, Beth and Rosaleen, nieces, nephews, son-in-law Bertie, daughters-in-law Mary and Barbara, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary, Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Arriving in St. Alphonsus & Columba Church, Killiney, Co. Dublin, A96 RD63, for Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery.



