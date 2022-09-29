Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 29

Tipperary notices
John (Johnny) Maher
Graiguefrahane, Loughmore, Tipperary
John (Johnny) Maher, Graiguefrahane, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 27th of September 2022, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, CrossPatrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tessie, daughters Bríd, Anne and Maria, sons Tom, Paul and Brendan, daughters in law Marie and Deirdre and adored grandchildren Ruth, Ella, Sean and Eoghan, sister Sr. Mary Aquin Maher, (St. John of God’s Convent, Wexford) sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.
May his gentle soul rest in peace
Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com
House private Saturday Morning please
Alice Anderson (née Harpur)
Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary
Peacefully, at her residence, with her family by her side. Alice, sadly missed by her loving husband Richie, loving mother to Michelle, Ian, Keith and Lorraine, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, her best friend Ger, extended family neighbours and her many friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at her residence (Eircode E91 D788) this Thursday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Friday afternoon to Ss. Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Alice's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link
www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul
Entrance to the house by the back entrance please.
House private on Friday morning.
Bernard Maguire
Dungar, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly
Funeral Arrangements Later
