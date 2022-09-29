Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 29

John (Johnny) Maher

Graiguefrahane, Loughmore, Tipperary

John (Johnny) Maher, Graiguefrahane, Loughmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 27th of September 2022, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, CrossPatrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tessie, daughters Bríd, Anne and Maria, sons Tom, Paul and Brendan, daughters in law Marie and Deirdre and adored grandchildren Ruth, Ella, Sean and Eoghan, sister Sr. Mary Aquin Maher, (St. John of God’s Convent, Wexford) sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and many friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private Saturday Morning please

Alice Anderson (née Harpur)

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at her residence, with her family by her side. Alice, sadly missed by her loving husband Richie, loving mother to Michelle, Ian, Keith and Lorraine, sisters, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, her best friend Ger, extended family neighbours and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode E91 D788) this Thursday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Friday afternoon to Ss. Peter & Paul's church arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Alice's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Entrance to the house by the back entrance please.

House private on Friday morning.

Bernard Maguire

Dungar, Roscrea, Tipperary / Offaly

Funeral Arrangements Later