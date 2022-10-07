Tipperary deaths and funerals details, October 7

Alice Meagher (née Farrell)

Clonan, Roscrea, Tipperary, E53 AY11

And formerly of Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow,

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband John.

Deeply regretted by her son Timothy, daughter Caitríona, daughter-in-law Shauna, grandchildren Ava, Simon, Gavin and Abbie, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence (E53 AY11) on Friday evening from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her residence on Saturday morning arriving in St.John the Baptist Church, Camblin, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

((People wishing to attend the residence are asked to approach from the Carrig Road side and exit via Clonan Avenue and Camblin).

Philip Fitzgerald

Sheriff Street, Dublin 1, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Fitzgerald, Philip (Sheriff Street, Dublin 1 and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary), 5th October, 2022, (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Predeceased by his son baby PJ and his parents Philip (Snr) and Anne. Sadly missed by his beloved partner Josephine, sons Dean and Roy, daughters-in-law Jessica and Erica, sisters Anna, Helen, Catherine and Ruth, brothers Michael, Cyril and Alfred, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Amiens Street on Friday afternoon (Oct. 7th) from 3pm until 5pm. Removal will take place on Saturday morning to St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Seville Place arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and can be viewed live on the following link:- https://www.churchservices.tv/northwall followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium and can be viewed live at 12 noon on the following link:- https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

PLEASE NOTE: The above links are provided and managed by an independent streaming company and can only be viewed at the time published. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live service.

John Dunphy

Castle Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Cullohill, Laois

And formerly Cullohill, Co Laois. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart, Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Marette (Margaret), sons Aongus, Eoin and Lorcan, daughter Ailish, grandchildren Aoife, Orlaith, Ellen, Jack, Cian, Ruan, Fiadh, Saoirse and Fionn, daughters-in-law Alison, Jane and Michelle, son-in-law Christy, brothers Canon Larry (Urlingford) and Paddy (Cullohill), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Monday 10th Oct. at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Holy Trinity Church graveyard, Durrow, Co. Laois. (approx arrival 1pm). The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

House Strictly Private, Please.