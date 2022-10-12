Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 12

Teresa WALSH (née McMahon)

Nenagh, Tipperary

WALSH, Teresa, (Nee McMahon), formerly of Nenagh, Tipperary, late of Leeds West Yorkshire.

Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Teresa R.I.P.

Passed away peacefully on 13th September 2022 aged 78 Years.

Reunited with her loving husband of Richard (Dick), beloved Mum of Marie and Kevin also a dear Mother-in- law, Grandma, Sister and Aunt.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Ascot Chapel, Hughes Funeral Services, Leeds on Friday 28th October at 12:30pm prior to committal at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1:45pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Wheatfields Hospice, a plate will be provided.

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services (0044) 1132480953.

Emma Gleeson (née Delahunty)

Killinan and formerly Cathedral St, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a long illness in the loving care of her family and staff of Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Devoted mother, sister and aunt. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary and Mary's partner Dave, sisters Josephine (O'Dwyer, Thurles) and Mary (McMahon, Naas), brother Paddy (Dublin), niece Eileen, nephews Tom, John and Michael, grand-nephews, brothers-in-law Michael, Conor and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 13th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 14th Oct., at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

House Private Please.

Susan Barron

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Barron

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town

Susan (Susie)

October 9th 2022

Peacefully at Deer Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sister Chrissie and brother John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Billy (USA), sisters in law Anne and Maureen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening, October 12th, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Susie will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday, 13th October 2022, at 12 noon burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie