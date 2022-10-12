Search

12 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 12

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Oct 2022 8:40 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Teresa WALSH (née McMahon)
Nenagh, Tipperary

WALSH, Teresa, (Nee McMahon), formerly of Nenagh, Tipperary, late of Leeds West Yorkshire.

Of your charity, please pray for the repose of the soul of Teresa R.I.P.

Passed away peacefully on 13th September 2022 aged 78 Years.

Reunited with her loving husband of Richard (Dick), beloved Mum of Marie and Kevin also a dear Mother-in- law, Grandma, Sister and Aunt.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Ascot Chapel, Hughes Funeral Services, Leeds on Friday 28th October at 12:30pm prior to committal at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 1:45pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Wheatfields Hospice, a plate will be provided.

Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services (0044) 1132480953.

Emma Gleeson (née Delahunty)
Killinan and formerly Cathedral St, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully, after a long illness in the loving care of her family and staff of Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Devoted mother, sister and aunt. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary and Mary's partner Dave, sisters Josephine (O'Dwyer, Thurles) and Mary (McMahon, Naas), brother Paddy (Dublin), niece Eileen, nephews Tom, John and Michael, grand-nephews, brothers-in-law Michael, Conor and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday, 13th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 14th Oct., at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section below.

House Private Please.

Susan Barron
Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Barron

Davitt Street, Tipperary Town

Susan (Susie)

October 9th 2022

Peacefully at Deer Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her sister Chrissie and brother John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Billy (USA), sisters in law Anne and Maureen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening, October 12th, from 6pm to 7pm. Mass for Susie will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary on Thursday, 13th October 2022, at 12 noon burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media