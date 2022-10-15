Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 15

Geraldine Scully

Morton Place and formerly of Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary

Geraldine Scully, Morton Place and formerly of Old Bridge, Clonmel, died peacefully on the 13th of October 2022 surrounded by her family at Tipperary University Hospital. (predeceased by her son Jason & grandson Jake). Sadly missed by her loving sons Alan and Edward O'Shea, daughter Donna Hackett, grandchildren, son-in-law Brenny Hackett, daughter-in-law Susan O'Shea, brothers Danny, Tony and David, sisters Joan, Margo, Susan and Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

May Geraldine Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at SS. Peter & Paul’s church on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am, which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

Catherine (Kitty) Harty

Booterstown, Dublin / Cahir, Tipperary

Harty Catherine (Kitty) (Booterstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary) October 13th, 2022. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Denis and Ellen and loving sister of Nora and Anne (Daisy) and sister to the late Peggy, Mary, Jack and Dolly. Sadly missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends especially Mary (Cronin) and Peggy (Small).

May she rest in peace.

Kitty will be reposing on Monday afternoon (17th October) from 4pm to 5pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown (A94XK28) prior to her removal to the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 18th October, at 10am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahir, Co. Tipperary arriving at 3pm approximately. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed using the following link: www.merrionroadchurch.ie/live-webcam/.

Brigid (Breda) Callanan (née Wallace)

Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Eddie (2009). She will be remembered by her sons Ian and Bill, daughter Pauline (Fullam), daughters-in-law Ailis and Rosita, son-in-law Simon. Grandchildren Anna, Gráinne, Tom, Pádraic and Diarmaid. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Kitty, Maura, Claire and Josephine, brother-in-law Jack, many nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh (E41 VX81) on Sunday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe (E41 RC96). Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Breda's Mass will be live streamed on http://www.drominch.com/