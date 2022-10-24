Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 24

Gerard Whelton

6 Sean Treacy Ave., Thurles, Tipperary

Gerard, predeceased by his parents Tim and Josie, his sister Kathleen (Flynn) and his brothers Seamus and Michael. Deeply regretted by his brothers Ted and Noel, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Gerard Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., on Monday evening, 24th October from 5pm to 7pm. Gerard's funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning, 25th October at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at www.thurlesparish.ie

Collen HANRAHAN (née Cody)

Dundaryark, Danesfort, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Hanrahan, Collen (nee Cody) (Dundaryark, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ahenny) 21st October 2022, unexpectedly but peacefully, at her home, predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick (Pat). Collen will be very sadly missed by her family, brothers John, Leo, Liam and Alban, sister Claire (Brennan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, cousins, relatives, her great neighbours and loyal friends.

May Collen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Monday (24th Oct) from 4.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís."

Kitty Fitzgerald (née Finn)

Mulberry, Mitchelstown, Cork / Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Fitzgerald (Mitchelstown)

On October 22nd 2022, peacefully, in her 99th year, in the wonderful care of all at Amberley Nursing Home, Fermoy, KITTY (nee Finn), Mulberry Mitchelstown and formerly of Ballyporeen.

Beloved wife of the late Edward (Ned), loving mother of Liam and Anne (Ferguson - Novhal, Kinsale), granny to Kate and Eoghan and dear sister of Hannah (O’Donoghue), Nora (Murphy), Ned and the late Mary & Mossie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Graham, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, her fellow residents and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, P67DX81 on Monday evening (24th October) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reception into the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown on Tuesday (25th October) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

Mass will be live streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie/

Catherine O'Dwyer (née Kirwan)

Ballingarrane and St. Oliver Plunkett Tec., Clonmel, Tipperary

Catherine O’Dwyer (nee Kirwan) Ballingarrane and late of St.Oliver Plunkett Tec., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully on Saturday 22nd October 2022 (predeceased by her husband Peter Paul, sister Mai Moroney and brother Michael Kirwan).

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Gemma, sons John, Michael, Martin, Peter and Joseph, daughters in law Marion, Debbie and Ann, son in law Gary, John’s partner Grainne, grandchildren, brother John, sister Winnie (Hickey), sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Catherine’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Tuesday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

SILVIA McGARRITY (née MIHAILESCU)

Hilltop Terrace, Murgasty, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

McGarrity (née Mihailescu), Hilltop Terrace, Murgasty, Tipperary Town & formerly Bucharest, Romania. - 23rd October 2022 - (peacefully at home), predeceased by her husband Des; deeply regretted by her loving daughter Catrinel (O’Dwyer-Bansha), sons Cristian & Mihai, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Florentina & Cristina, grandchildren Andrei, Silvia, Michéal & Anthony, brothers & sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours & friends.

May Silvia Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Blind Street, Tipperary Town this Monday (Oct. 24th ) from 5.30pm to 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Silvia's Requiem Mass may be viewed online here

Fr Noel Kennedy PP

Clonakenny, Roscrea, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen (Cass) Devaney (née O'Meara)

Kylisk, Toomevara, Tipperary

Kathleen (Cass) Devaney, (nee O'Meara), Kylisk, Toomevara and formerly of Bantiss, Cloughjordan, October 22nd 2022, in her 92nd year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick, sisters May, Margaret and Bridie, brothers Jim and Paddy and her daughter-in-law Jane. Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Margaret, Jack, Frank, Mary, Pakie, Dinny, Carmel and Trish, daughters-in-law Betty, Phil and Breda, son-in-law Seamus, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Monday, at her son Frank's home, (Grennanstown, Toomevara) (E45 WP49), from 3pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday, to Ballinree Church, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in church grounds. Cass's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish



