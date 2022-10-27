Search

27 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 27

27 Oct 2022 9:15 AM

Mairtin O'MEARA
Naas, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary

O’Meara (Ashfield Park, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) – Oct 25, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Mairtin, beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Cian, Dervla, Eoin and Orla and dear brother of Ciaran, Philomena, Treasa and the late Maura and Padraig; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Elaine and Sophia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ava, Evan, Tadhg, Emily, Cillian, Aidan, Rian and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas, (Eircode W91K6CT), arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to MSA Trust and St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

Tommy MOLONEY
Old Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Moloney, Old Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 23rd 2022, unexpectedly. Tommy, beloved brother of the late Johnny, Joe, Mike, Eila and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Una, son Tommy, daughters Sandra and Susan, sons-in-law Donal and Fionán, grandchildren Éabha, Benjamin, Noah and Cúan, brother Timmy, sister Trisha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal from Devitt’s Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11.15 for Requiem in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

Michael Burke
Mountain Road and Killballyboy, Cahir, Tipperary / Clogheen, Tipperary

Michael passed away peacefully in the loving care of all at St. Martha's Nursing Home, Toureen. Late of Mountain Road, Cahir, Killballyboy, Clogheen and originally from Glenascaul, Oranmore Galway. Predeceased by his wife Lena and daughter Bridie who he supported during their illnesses. He will be sadly missed by his partner Kathleen and loved by his son John and grandchildren, David, Michael, Hayley and Matthew, great-grandchild Becky (deceased), his surviving brother Peter and sister Sarah and nephews,nieces, extended family and friends worldwide.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Michael's funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist Church Duhill on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please donations if desired to St. Martha’s Nursing Home

