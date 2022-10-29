Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 29

Michael Ryan

Slatefield, Cashel, Tipperary

Ryan: Slatefield, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. October 28th 2022.(Peacefully) at home surrounded by his Loving family. Michael: In his 97th year. Predeceased by his wife Breda and sister Teresa (Kavanagh). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Bill, Mary, Anne, and Michael, sisters Lucy (Dwan) and Mary (Walsh), grandchildren Aoife, Shauna, Andrew, Adrienne, Marc, Isolin, Lucy, Mark, Ciara and Kate, great granddaughter Sophia, daughters in law Marian and Jennifer, son in law Noel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Colette.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Saturday (October 29th), from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. House private Sunday morning.

Maria Mulroy

Rhode Island, USA and formerly of 1 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The sudden and untimely death has occurred of Maria Mulroy, Rhode Island, USA and formerly of 1 Parnell Street, Clonmel Tipperary. Beloved mother to Tyler, Sheenagh, Conner and Evan. Grandmother to Teagan, Grant, Hayden+, Willa and Everett. Beloved daughter of Lynda Coogan and Peter Mulroy. Adored sister to Colleen, Dean, Tara and Sheenagh, nieces, nephews, grand niece and extended family. Maria will be deeply missed by all her family and friends in USA, UK, Ireland and worldwide.

USA Service for Maria will be streamed Wednesday, 2nd November, at 3pm Irish time. Please see link below.

https://www.averystortifuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings?obld=26241342

Maria's Irish celebration of her life Mass will be Saturday, 12th November, at 1pm in Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, Tipperary. Link will be added later.

May her beautiful, kind soul rest in heavenly peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí

Eileen Malone (née O'Meara)

Limerick Street / Goretti Hse, Templemore Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Áine O'Meara.

Forever Loved and deeply missed by her heartbroken family. Cherished and adored daughters Aileen and Áine, husband Alo, brothers Fr. Michael and Thomas, sister Ann, brother-in-law Jimmy Farrell, son-in-law Tadhg, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her sister Ann's residence (E53 AX83) on Sunday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Private removal on Monday morning from her own residence, Goretti Hse, Templemore Rd., (travelling down Convent Hill, down Main St, Limerick St. up Abbey St and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

All family homes strictly private at all other times please.

Patricia Mary Keating

Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Patricia will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Jennifer, son Stephen, daughter in law Rachel, grandchildren Senna, Ren, Lucy and Róisin, nieces Claire and Christine, extended relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cancer Care.

Thomas Butler

Croke Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his daughter Mary (Shanahan), parents Margaret and Tommy, brothers Michael and Dermot, sister-in-law Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Kathleen, daughter Joan (Cummins), grandchildren Amy, Chloe, Aaron, Dylan, Jamie and Caoimhe, sons-in law Billy (Cummins) and Matt (Shanahan), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Murty Gleeson, sisters-in-law Breda, Mary, Maura and Maureen, cousins, good neighbours and great friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his daughter's residence (Joan Cummins, Killough, Thurles E41 P285 via Yellow Lough) on Monday, 31st October, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday, 1st November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.