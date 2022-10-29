Search

29 Oct 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 29

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Oct 2022 9:59 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Michael Ryan
Slatefield, Cashel, Tipperary

Ryan: Slatefield, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. October 28th 2022.(Peacefully) at home surrounded by his Loving family. Michael: In his 97th year. Predeceased by his wife Breda and sister Teresa (Kavanagh). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children Bill, Mary, Anne, and Michael, sisters Lucy (Dwan) and Mary (Walsh), grandchildren Aoife, Shauna, Andrew, Adrienne, Marc, Isolin, Lucy, Mark, Ciara and Kate, great granddaughter Sophia, daughters in law Marian and Jennifer, son in law Noel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends especially Colette.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel this Saturday (October 29th), from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11:30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. House private Sunday morning.

Maria Mulroy
Rhode Island, USA and formerly of 1 Parnell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The sudden and untimely death has occurred of Maria Mulroy, Rhode Island, USA and formerly of 1 Parnell Street, Clonmel Tipperary. Beloved mother to Tyler, Sheenagh, Conner and Evan. Grandmother to Teagan, Grant, Hayden+, Willa and Everett. Beloved daughter of Lynda Coogan and Peter Mulroy. Adored sister to Colleen, Dean, Tara and Sheenagh, nieces, nephews, grand niece and extended family. Maria will be deeply missed by all her family and friends in USA, UK, Ireland and worldwide.

USA Service for Maria will be streamed Wednesday, 2nd November, at 3pm Irish time. Please see link below.

https://www.averystortifuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings?obld=26241342

Maria's Irish celebration of her life Mass will be Saturday, 12th November, at 1pm in Saint Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, Tipperary. Link will be added later.

May her beautiful, kind soul rest in heavenly peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí

Eileen Malone (née O'Meara)
Limerick Street / Goretti Hse, Templemore Road, Roscrea, Tipperary

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Áine O'Meara.

Forever Loved and deeply missed by her heartbroken family. Cherished and adored daughters Aileen and Áine, husband Alo, brothers Fr. Michael and Thomas, sister Ann, brother-in-law Jimmy Farrell, son-in-law Tadhg, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her sister Ann's residence (E53 AX83) on Sunday evening from 3pm to 7pm. Private removal on Monday morning from her own residence, Goretti Hse, Templemore Rd., (travelling down Convent Hill, down Main St, Limerick St. up Abbey St and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

All family homes strictly private at all other times please.

Patricia Mary Keating
Mountain Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Patricia will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, daughter Jennifer, son Stephen, daughter in law Rachel, grandchildren Senna, Ren, Lucy and Róisin, nieces Claire and Christine, extended relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cancer Care.

Thomas Butler
Croke Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his daughter Mary (Shanahan), parents Margaret and Tommy, brothers Michael and Dermot, sister-in-law Sheila. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Kathleen, daughter Joan (Cummins), grandchildren Amy, Chloe, Aaron, Dylan, Jamie and Caoimhe, sons-in law Billy (Cummins) and Matt (Shanahan), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Murty Gleeson, sisters-in-law Breda, Mary, Maura and Maureen, cousins, good neighbours and great friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his daughter's residence (Joan Cummins, Killough, Thurles E41 P285 via Yellow Lough) on Monday, 31st October, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday, 1st November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media