Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 30

Alice Redfern (née Ryan)

Sadliers Well, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Redfern (nee Ryan)

Sadliers Well, Tipperary Town

October 29th 2022

Alice

Mother of the late Denis and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Denis, son John and partner Mary, daughters Mary and son in law Tommy, Catherina and son in law John and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Sunday evening, October 30th 2022, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Mass for Alice will take place at 12 noon on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/.

John Purcell

Tradaree Court, Shannon, Clare / Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Purcell from Shannon, Co Clare, formerly of Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by parents Phil and Josie Purcell and his sister Aileen Carroll.Peacefully surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Alice. Dearly loved by his 4 children Siobhan, Paddy and fiancée Claire, Elaine, Philip and their partners.Cherished DanDan to his grandchildren Danielle, Jade & husband Fred, Jack, Dean, Rhi, Aaron, Jessica, Lucie, Matthieu, Katie-Jane, Harry, and Emily. Deeply regretted by his family. Sister Catherine Talbot,brothers & sisters in law, mother in law Peggy Corbett, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home Shannon on Sunday (30th October) from 5:30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass Monday (31st October) at 12 noon in St John and Paul's Church Shannon followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam

House private please.

Patrick (Pat) Mangan

Tooracurra, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Mangan, Tooracurra, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford. Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning following a short illness. Pre-deceased by his parents Margaret and John Joe, brother Joe and sister Dympna, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Mary, sons Joe, Ben and Rob, grandchildren Christopher, Dylan, Ryan and Evan, sisters Nuala, Eleanor, Johanna, Kathleen, Ann and Sr Veronica, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and press the tab FOURMILEWATER. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Joan Larney (née O'Donnell)

Drogheda, Louth / Clonmel, Tipperary

Joan Larney, nee O’Donnell, Cooperhill, Julianstown, Co. Meath. Formerly of Tullyard, Ballymakenny and The Railway Bar, Clonmel Co. Tipperary. 29th October 2022. Passed away peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. Joan, beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mam to Yvonne, Vivienne, Rhona, Evelyn, and Derek. Sadly missed by her family, sons in law Jens, Niall, Mark and Thomas, grandchildren Isla, Cara, Aobh, Erín, Ella, and Finn, sister Geraldine, brothers Terry and Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in St Mary's Church, James Street Funeral will be streamed live on www.stmarysdrogheda.ie. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery.

House private Wednesday morning please.

IRENE CONNOLLY

Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

Connolly, Irene (Dublin and late of Thurles, Co. Tipperary), 23rd October 2022; (suddenly), following a hiking accident in Majorca, Spain. Beloved sister of Marie, Eleanor and the late Anne, she will be greatly missed by her family, niece, nephews, extended family and her many friends including those in Lansdowne Tennis Club, Lansdowne Walking Group, Elm Park Tennis Club and Ramblers.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Gerry GALLAGHER

Rosegreen, Tipperary / Newry, Down

Gallagher, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of The Fourmile, Newry, Co. Down, October 29th 2022, unexpectedly and peacefully at home. Gerry, beloved husband of the late Nora (Dole), deeply regretted by his family Thomas (Tom), Patricia (Trish) Murray, Deirdre (Dee) Fahey and Martin, sons-in-law Fergal and Glen, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Sorcha, Stephanie, Megan, Caoimhe, David and Rachel, sisters-in-law Breda, Betty, Connie and Teasie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues at Ballydoyle Stables and many friends especially Ken.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 12noon followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.